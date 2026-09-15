Hallmark Is Giving Fans the Perfect Midweek Escape With 4 Cozy Movies Tomorrow — Sept. 16

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 16. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Valentine’s Again’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

The official synopsis for “Valentine’s Again” (per the Hallmark Channel): Katherine, a workaholic executive, endures the worst Valentine’s Day date of her life. On her walk home, a gypsy weaves a magical spell on her and when she wakes up the next morning, she realizes it’s Valentine’s Day again.

This film stars Nicky Whelan and Greg Vaughan. It is directed by Steven R. Monroe.

“Valentine’s Again” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 14, 2021 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Love Ever After programming event.

‘Love’s Greek to Me’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Love’s Greek to Me” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Love’s Greek to Me” (per the Hallmark Channel): Ilana travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike for a family wedding. When he surprises her by proposing, she gets caught in the whirlwind of his overzealous mom.

This film stars Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis and Marina Sirtis. It is directed by Michael Robison.

“Love’s Greek to Me” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on June 10, 2023 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual June Weddings programming event.

‘A Scottish Love Scheme’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Scottish Love Scheme” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “A Scottish Love Scheme” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lily travels to Scotland with her mother and reconnects with Logan, a childhood family friend. Unbeknownst to Lily and Logan, their meddling mothers have come up with a plan to set them up.

This film stars Erica Durance and Jordan Young. It is directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle.

“A Scottish Love Scheme” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 13, 2024 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual New Year New Movies programming event.

‘Falling into Place’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Falling into Place” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Falling into Place” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kaia returns home for her town’s fall festival as well as her high school reunion and spends the week with her childhood best friend, James, to complete their unfinished fall bucket list.

This film stars Alvina August and Nathan Witte. It is directed by Angie Nolan.

“Falling into Place” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on September 12, 2026 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.