Are DWTS Pros Alan Bersten and Emma Slater Still Dating?

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has arrived. Fans are delighted to see their favorite pros back in action, including Emma Slater and Alan Bersten.

The two met on the show and went on to form a fast friendship. Emma Slater was previously married to another DWTS pro, Sasha Farber, from 2018 through 2024. After their divorce, she began quietly dating Alan Bersten. They later confirmed their romance on the DWTS tour with a sweet kiss after much speculation.

Now that season 35 is here, plenty of DWTS fans are curious — are Alan and Emma still together?

Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Balance Work & Love

Competition season isn’t easy for “Dancing With the Stars” pros. It can put a tremendous amount of strain on personal relationships. But for Alan Bersten and Emma Slater, seeing each other at work is a major boon to their relationship.

Emma and Alan are both laser-focused on the competition, but they’re finding ways to keep their relationship alive and healthy. Sometimes, that simply means being there for one another or making silly social media videos.

The couple adopted a puppy, Jeff, in 2024. Jeff can frequently be seen in their social media videos and even goes on tour with them.

Touring as a couple can be quite rigorous, but the couple did quite well together despite the cramped quarters. They sincerely enjoyed performing together for fans across the country.

“We’ve always been really good friends, and now we have a great relationship. It feels really good,” Emma told E! News earlier this year.

The Pair Hid Their Romantic Relationship From the Public

“Dancing With the Stars” pros live their lives in the public eye. After her divorce from Sasha Farber, Emma Slater felt anxious about publicly confirming a new relationship.

“You know it’s hard when you are in this limelight, people, they know your life,” Alan shared on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “And it was like, we just want to enjoy life together. Like it’s hard going on a vacation and we can’t really post together, so I was like, ‘We need to do it.’ And it was the best thing ever.”

“I feel like I was living in fear for quite a bit, and I just hated feeling like people were just judging me all the time,” Emma added. “And I didn’t realize what an unbearable weight that was.”

However, she eventually had a change of heart and decided love was more important than anyone else’s thoughts.

“Somebody actually said to me, they were like, ‘Emma, you gotta own your life. If this is what you stand for, this is a relationship you’re in, you’ve got to own it. Whatever aspect of your life, you gotta not be swayed and live in fear of what other people are gonna think of you.’ And it was a really big lesson for me to go through,” she added.

Alan Bersten and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis take the stage on Wednesday, September 16 during the two-night premiere. Fans will need to vote to keep them in the competition.

Emma Slater and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson have advanced to week two. New episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 air at 8 p.m. Tuesday nights on ABC.