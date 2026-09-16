Who Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Mark Ballas Married To?

“Dancing With the Stars” is back for another year and Mark Ballas is excited to return as a pro.

This year has been particularly busy for the 40-year-old. He and his mother, Shirley Ballas, judged the DWTS spin-off, “The Next Pro.” Afterward, Ballas went on to star as Billy Flynn in “Chicago” on Broadway for two different runs.

As the dancer prepares to compete this year, fans are wondering about his personal life. Read on to learn about Mark Ballas’ adoring family.

DWTS Pro Mark Ballas & BC Jean Will Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary This Fall

Mirrorball trophy winner Mark Ballas is happily married. He and his wife, BC Jean, met and began dating in 2012. They got engaged in 2015 and married a year later on November 25, 2016. This fall marks their 10th wedding anniversary.

BC Jean was born Brittany Jean Carlson, but is primarily known by her stage name. She and Ballas formed their musical group, Alexander Jean, by combining their middle names.

The 39-year-old is well-known for her songwriting abilities. In 2008, she wrote “If I Were a Boy,” which Beyonce later popularized.

Mark Ballas & BC Jean Make Music Together

Mark Ballas and BC Jean aren’t just an ordinary married couple. They also have their own music duo. In 2015, they formed Alexander Jean and music has been a part of their every day life ever since.

They write and record plenty of their own music, but they also enjoy creating covers of other popular songs. The duo shared a cover of “Jolene” in honor of Dolly Parton’s passing.

The Couple Welcomed Their Rainbow Baby After a Tragic Loss

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Mark Ballas and BC Jean always dreamed of becoming parents. The couple suffered a tragic pregnancy loss in 2022 and went on to write the song, “Rainbow.”

“We lost a baby last year, just when we thought we were in a good place to tell friends + family we received the heavy news that our little one wasn’t going to make it, we’ve both been through hard things in our lives but this was a different kind of sadness, this song is for anyone that has experienced loss in any form. We hope it brings whoever listens some kind of peace & reminds you that a rainbow isn’t far behind,” Alexander Jean captioned the “Rainbow” video.

After the heartbreaking loss, they welcomed their son on November 5, 2023.

“Welcome to Earth my son ✨” the dancer captioned an Instagram post, announcing the birth of his child. “Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23”

The family keeps Banksi’s face obscured on social media. However, he appears to be quite an active little boy who keeps his parents on their toes. From time to time, Mark Ballas shares photos and videos of himself enjoying quality time with his son.

Mark Ballas and his celebrity partner, Maura Higgins, will take the stage tomorrow during the two-day season 35 premiere. One couple will be eliminated at the end of the episode, so fans will need to vote to keep them in the competition.

New episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” air each Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.