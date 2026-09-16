What Is the Run Order for the ‘DWTS’ Premiere?

“Dancing with the Stars” returns tonight with Season 35 on at 8:00pm ET on ABC and Disney+ (streaming next day on Hulu). To kick off the season, the male celebrity contestants will be dancing with their pro partners. The night will end with an elimination. Tomorrow, women celebrity contestants will take to the ballroom before facing their own elimination.

This week, each of the couples will dance to a song from the year the celebrity was born.

Ahead of the premiere, we got a peek at tonight’s show run order. So, who will be dancing first? Read on to find out!

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson will kick off the season. He will be dancing a Cha Cha to “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls with his partner Emma Slater.

Viewers can vote for Olson by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com or texting JACKSON to 21523.

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

HGTV Host and “Bacherlorette” alum Tyler Cameron will take to the ballroom floor next, with his partner Sharna Burgess. He will be dancing a Tango to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz.

Viewers can vote for Cameron by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com or texting TYLER to 21523.

Conner Leavitt & Adele Zaikman

Conner Leavitt is the husband to “DWTS” Season 34 contestant Whitney Leavitt. He will be making his return to the ballroom tonight after making an appearance during Whitney’s Dedication Week dance last season.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” winner Adele Zaikman is his partner. They will be dancing a Salsa to “Whoomp! There It Is” by Tag Team.

Viewers can vote for Leavitt by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com or texting CONNER L to 21523.

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez makes his ballroom debut, dancing a Cha Cha to “Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight. Last year’s Mirrorball winner Witney Carson is his partner.

Viewers can vote for Rodriguez by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com or texting GUILLERMO to 21523.

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Paralympian and gold medalist Ezra Frech is dancing a Tango to “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson. SeaDaniella Karagach is his partner.

Viewers can vote for Frech by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com or texting EZRA to 21523.

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Comedian and podcaster Connor Wood will also be dancing a Cha Cha for his first dance in the ballroom. He will be performing to “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw, alongside his partner Rylee Arnold.

Viewers can vote for Wood by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com or texting CONNOR W to 21523.

Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart

Member of the pop band Hanson, Taylor Hanson will be kicking off his time in the ballroom by dancing a Quickstep to “Tell Her About It” by Billy Joel. Britt Stewart is his partner.

Viewers can vote for Wood by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com or texting TAYLOR to 21523.

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Glee” star Harry Shum Jr. will be closing out night one of the “DWTS” premiere. He will be the fourth contestant to dance a Cha Cha. He will be performing to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire with his partner Jenna Johnson.

Viewers can vote for Harry by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com or texting HARRY to 21523.