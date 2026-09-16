Meghan Markle’s Personal Phone Number Leaks Amid Ongoing Security Concerns: REPORT

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have suffered another security setback after Meghan’s personal cellphone number was leaked in a chat thread for school parents, The Sun reported on September 15.

The news comes the day after news came out that the two-time Hallmark movie star and Harry had pulled their two children, 5 and 7, from their new school two days into the term, citing security concerns that were complicated by traffic issues.

Getty Meghan and Harry visit Australia in 2026.

The report says the leak happened on the popular messaging app WhatsApp, where the 45-year-old had joined a chat with other moms in her son Archie’s class.

Shortly after Meghan wrote a message thanking the others for welcoming her into the group, the report says a screenshot of her message began widely circulating on the internet.

The story did not make it clear whether the chat was for the school from which Archie was withdrawn, or the one he’ll now be attending.

Tuesday’s Sun report also shed more light on the exact nature of the issue that caused Meghan and Harry to pull Archie and Lilibet from school, and seek out a new center. It says their security convoy’s journey ended up taking around an hour rather than “the expected 35 minutes” due to heavy morning traffic and a “pinch point.” It’s unclear whether that hour accounts for the entire journey to and from the school, or one way.

The report quotes a source as explaining that being stuck in heavy traffic is a risk for the royals, saying, ““You can’t have a situation where the fifth, sixth and seventh in line to the throne are trapped in a car.”

Meghan and Harry’s security status has been complicated since their taxpayer-funded armed police guards were removed in 2020 after they stepped down from their positions as working senior royals.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Says the Company Still Has a Relationship With Meghan After Lifestyle Show Wrapped

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan” wrapped up in August 2025 after two seasons on Netflix. Meghan has not appeared in a Netflix project since then, but the company’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in March of this year that rumors of “distance” are not to be believed.

The Hollywood Reporter notes she explained while presenting Netflix’s upcoming lineup, “I would say don’t believe whatever you read. “Maybe we should all do a little fact-checking. But here’s the thing: We still have a relationship with them, we have movies in development with them, we have an amazing doc with them, they have things in development on the TV and film side.”

She doubled down by promising there is “no juicy story” behind the decision not to renew Meghan’s series, pointing out that “deals come and go all the time.”

Meghan & Harry Hope to Have Their U.K. Police Protection Restored

The couple are hoping to have their U.K. police protection restored, and the next step in their attempts to do so is an upcoming RAVEC review. The committee, which oversees taxpayer-funded protective security for senior public figures in Great Britain, has agreed to a reassessment of Harry and his family’s security level following their return to the country.