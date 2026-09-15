‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Tapped to Lead Potential New ‘Fire Country’ Spinoff for CBS

Best known for playing the love interest of Dan Levy’s David Rose in beloved Netflix comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” Noah Reid has been tapped for a new role that could lead to big things.

Hit CBS drama “Fire Country” has already spawned a spinoff, “Sheriff Country.” Now, plans are in place to develop another spinoff, and if it takes off, Reid will be its star.

Edgewater’s New Doctor

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As TV Insider reports, Reid will appear in an episode of “Sheriff Country” in its upcoming second season.

That episode will serve as a backdoor pilot, the TV industry term for an episode of an existing show that introduces a new character for a potential spinoff.

Said spinoff, if it gets the green light, would focus on a medical team in the fictional town of Edgewater, California, where both “Fire Country” and “Sheriff Country” are set.

Reid has been cast as Dr. Hudson “Hud” Henshaw, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at Edgewater Memorial Hospital, a.k.a. Edge Med.

“Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater,” reads the character description. “He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family’s drug money to pay for medical school,” his character description reveals. “He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to ‘first do no harm,’ yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same.”

A Long Gestation

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Earlier this year, “Fire Country” star and series co-creator Max Theriot spoke with TV Insider about the potential third entry in the franchise.

Discussing plans for the medical-themed spinoff, Theriot then said there was “not too much I can share yet.”

However, he did reveal some details. “I can say that we’re actively developing it all out, and me and [producers] Joan [Rater] and Tony [Phelan] and [series co-creator] Matt Lopez are sort of fleshing out all the story stuff daily,” Theriot said.

“But I know we’re all really excited to hopefully get to bring to life the Fire and Sheriff version of what the medical world looks like in Edgewater.”

Lopez also spoke with TV Insider about the spinoff, saying at the time it was still in its “very early stages,” but shared his excitement about continuing to build on the “Fire Country”/”Sheriff Country” world with another series.

“The idea would be to expand the universe, to allow to continue building this fabric, this sort of seamless universe with characters across all three,” Lopez explained.

“And we think the medical show is a natural thing and a medical show in a small town also is something we haven’t seen a ton of these whenever, whether it’s ‘Brilliant Minds’ or ‘Chicago Med’ of ‘The Pitt’ — these are all great shows, but they’re big cities,” he continued.

“The challenge, and I think, the opportunity, is the same way that Mickey [Morena Baccarin] does law enforcement differently than any other cop on TV, how do the doctors and nurses of our hospital do medicine and heal patients differently?” he added. “That’s something that’s really exciting. Again, it’s early stages, but we’re all really excited about it. And the idea would be characters and more than just Mickey — the show is being constructed in such a way that there are several, both ‘Fire’ and ‘Sheriff Country,’ characters that their storylines [are] baked in to cross with the medical show.”