Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Youngest Son Crew Slaps His Famous Father in Hilarious Video

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ youngest son, Crew Gaines, seemingly has his dad wrapped around his finger.

The 8-year-old appeared in a new video with his famous father, and fans were quick to point out the wild thing Crew did on camera.

Wild Slap

Chip and Crew appeared in a video for Baylor University’s football program, working to pump up the college crowd.

“Baylor University—Baylor football, let’s go!” Chip said into the camera as Crew smiled with pride and excitement. “First game of the year. Let’s go win one for Nate Bennett. Let’s go win one for Doug McNamee. Let’s go win one for the Baylor Nation!!!!”

As his dad is screaming into the camera, Crew is seen gently slapping the HGTV alum’s face before running off screen.

“WHAT HE SAID 🗣 @chipgaines,” the caption read.

However, fans were quick to point out the wild father-son moment.

“Crew slapping Chip 😂wth? Only Crew can get away with that! 🤣,” one fan laughed.

“Baby of the family does what he/she wants 😂,” another commented.

“The slap 😂,” a third simply said.

“The slap at the end ☠️,” yet another commented.

“The cutest slap ever!!! 😂,” one follower wrote.

“Such a fun Dad and son memory! 💛💚” yet another added.

Baylor For Life

The Gaines family has cemented its place in Waco, Texas, history through their countless home renovation series and their popular shopping district, Silos at Magnolia. However, Chip recently fulfilled a lifelong dream with a large donation to his alma mater.

Before he and Joanna became household names, Chip was a Baylor Bear, playing for the university’s baseball team in the 1990s.

Now, nearly 30 years later, the “Capital Gaines” author has a baseball field named after himself.

“Proud To Introduce Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark,” Baylor Athletics announced via Instagram January 12. “Thanks to a historic gift from @magnolia to support future capital projects and the next chapter of @baylorbaseball right here in Waco! ⚾️”

The couple posed for a series of photos with the young athletes and the team of coaches during the big announcement. They later shared a joint Instagram post shortly after the official announcement, gushing about the new partnership.

“It’s an honor and a privilege…really to be honest, a lifelong dream to partner with @BaylorBaseball!!” they captioned the post. “We are incredibly proud to introduce @Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark!”

While Chip has been a diehard Baylor Bears fans throughout his adult life, it appears his children are following in their father’s footsteps.

Chip and Joanna’s eldest son, Drake Gaines, is currently playing baseball at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in nearby Belton, Texas. Second son, Duke Gaines, recently entered his senior year of high school in Waco, and is also a star on the school’s baseball team. Crew—who still has a decade before he considers which college to attend—is clearly already a Baylor fan.

“The consistent presence and generosity of Chip and Joanna through their time and resources have been invaluable to Baylor University over these past 12 years,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone said, according to KXXV. “We celebrate this gift, which will help us to widen our welcome and offer unique experiences for fans of all ages. We look forward to cheering for Baylor Baseball at Magnolia Field this spring.”