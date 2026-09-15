HGTV Star Opens Up About the Health Scare That Landed Her in the ER

Jenn Todryk is opening up about the mysterious symptoms that sent her to the emergency room. The HGTV star detailed the frightening episode and the diagnosis she received after seeking medical attention.

Jenn Todryk Details Symptoms That Sent Her to the Emergency Room

On September 15, Todryk took to her Instagram Stories to share the details of her visit to the hospital after suffering stomach issues and feeling faint.

“Y’all ready for a long story time? Get cozy and grab. some snacks for this one,” she shared in text over the video. “I spent the majority of the day in the ER yesterday.”

In the video, Todryk explained that she hesitated about sharing the details, saying she was “contemplating if I even wanted to talk about this publicly because I don’t want it to ever look like I’m telling a story for attention.”

She noted that she would include a question box at the end of the story for others to share their similar experiences and advice.

The “No Demo Reno” star continued, explaining how she had previously experienced stomach pain and felt like passing out. She attributed it to something she ate, but then experienced similar symptoms she said would wake her up while sleeping.

“Yesterday, I spent pretty much the entire day in the emergency room,” she shared. “I had another episode on Sunday night — I woke up out of my sleep, recognized the feeling instantly because it was the same feeling I had previously … so I thought I was going to try to beat the whole passing out thing and go straight to the toilet and try to go to the restroom and see if maybe once it got out of my system, then I wouldn’t pass out.”

“Well, that did not do anything,” Todryk explained.

She noted that it went on for a few hours and she “almost went into a round two of the almost passing out.”

The next day, her husband Mike insisted that she go to the hospital.

In the next slide, she shared in the text, “Poor Mike was freaking out the first episode, which I would too if it was him on the floor not responding to me.”

Todryk said she didn’t want to call 911 and have an ambulance come, feeling that she would rebound.

She noted that her experience with the emergency room is that there’s a long wait, it’s a lot of money, and you never really find out what’s wrong.

Todryk had a CT scan to test for a variety of things and everything was clear. She also had a sonogram of her gall bladder and stomach and everything was fine.

They did a sonogram and discovered the issue. “I have a cyst on my left ovary that has ruptured. So it keeps filling up and then it ruptures. I’ve never had anything like that,” she explained.

“Absolutely didn’t see this coming,” the HGTV star noted in the text. “Again, the pain sucks but it’s not what scares me. The passing out component was AWFUL. It wrecks my body afterwards, it’s painful and scary. I just hate living in fear that I could drop at any moment.”

She added, “So now I have to meet with an OB and we have to see what we can do to try and minimize the cyst.”

HGTV Star Asks Fans for Advice

Todryk asked fans to weigh in with their advice, as she wondered “why the stomach pain” is part of her symptoms as well as feeling like she’s going to pass out. “It’s so painful. It’s terrifying, even when I know it’s happening … it’s so painful and scary.”

“I need tips on how to keep the pass out at bay … if there is a way,” she shared. “The next day I feel like I was hit by a bus. No pain meds help with the pounding headache. I’m EXHAUSTED … I just need to stop the pass out.”

Todryk said her doctor told her that she’s passing out because of the pain, and she’s hopeful she’ll find some answers about how to not have that feeling, worrying about experiencing it while driving her kids, for example.

“I’d cut this SOB out tomorrow but I’m being advised to wait,” she shared.