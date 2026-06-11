Former HGTV Star Opens Up About Why She Walked Away From Hit Show

Jenn Todryk is opening up about the difficult decision to step away from HGTV‘s “No Demo Reno.” After years of juggling filming, design work, and life as a mother of three, Todryk said she reached a point where family had to come first.

Jenn Todryk Explains Why She Left HGTV Show ‘No Demo Reno’

After three seasons of “No Demo Reno,” Todryk made the difficult decision to part ways with HGTV.

Todryk began developing the show in 2018 and was executive producer for seasons 2 and 3. The last episode aired in December 2023.

In a June 2026 interview with People, the former HGTV star explained how much she had on her plate when doing the show. “I was also behind the scenes as far as what the show’s tone was and how we showed everything, how we shot things,” she explained.

Todryk noted that while seasons 2 and 3 “definitely incorporated more of my humor and how I wanted things shot and more of the interviews that are off the cuff, more improv style,” it all took a toll.

She admitted she “was exhausted, at the end of the day, trying to wear all the hats” for “No Demo Reno” and being a mom.

The home improvement star attempted to institute boundaries with filming in an effort to balance work and her personal life.

“It just got to the point during season 3 where I was very stubborn and I stuck to my guns that work was done at 4:30,” she explained. “I wanted to be done because we have three kids. They’re all very active and my husband is one person and we can’t clone him.”

Todryk continued, “I don’t think my kids recognized it because they were too young. I would get home from filming and I felt like I wasn’t being my most energetic mom when I was in the moment with them.”

She was grinding all the time, noting, “I would shoot and then I would put my kids to bed and then I’d have to watch cuts and look over beat sheets.”

“I had to really look at myself and be like, ‘Am I willing to give up the design where someone designs behind the scenes and I say I did it?'” she said of the idea of getting help with the creative work.

She was also dealing with a health issue. “I was just trying to survive and to get to bedtime because I was so tired,” Todryk shared. “I also have Hashimoto’s to a very severe degree, which is a thyroid disease and an autoimmune disorder. And so I was trying to navigate that and figure that out too.”

The former HGTV star noted, “This is really cool, but it’s pretty self-serving. Look at me, I’m on a TV show while my husband is pulling his weight,” she said. “I’ll get emotional if I talk about it.”

Leaving the show behind has worked out well for Todryk, who can now focus on both motherhood and content creation.

“I worked really hard to get into this perfect, well-oiled machine and me having so much say in the content and how the show was and I just felt very in control. And then I left,” she explained.

Todryk added, “I get to do my really fun thing, which is show up on social media, make my community and do whatever the heck I want and be weird as all get out.”

Jenn Todryk Said She Picked the ‘Perfect Time’ to Walk Away From Her Show

In a March 14 Instagram Stories post, Todryk shared a throwback photo from filming. In the pic, she held up paint samples while one of her daughters clung to her legs on the floor.

“I do think I chose to walk away at the perfect time,” she wrote over the photo. “I didn’t want my kids to spend their childhood on a ‘set,’ I didn’t want their home and safe space to feel like a set or be at home while I was away.”

The former HGTV star added, “I see pictures like this and think, what a cool part of my story and not wishing it was my only story and for that I am SO grateful! 🥹❤️”