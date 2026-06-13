Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Break Silence After Family Home Is Burglarized

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are speaking out after their Southern California home was burglarized while they were away on a family vacation.

The HGTV stars shared a joint statement on Instagram on Friday, June 12, addressing the incident for the first time.

The Couple Is Opening Up After the Incident

The couple disabled comments on the post as they reflected on the emotional impact of the burglary.

“Our home has always been our sanctuary, the place where Tarek and I raise and protect our babies, love our family and find peace,” they wrote. “Having that space violated has been deeply unsettling, but we are profoundly grateful that our family is safe.”

While no one was harmed during the break-in, the couple revealed that some of the stolen items carried significant sentimental value.

“While material things can be replaced, our hearts are broken over the irreplaceable family heirlooms and special memories that were taken from us,” the statement continued.

The pair also thanked law enforcement for their efforts and explained that they are taking additional measures to secure their property moving forward.

“We are taking every precaution to protect our home moving forward, and we are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response and diligent work. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. Your kindness means more than we can say as we work to restore peace to our home.”

The statement came days after authorities confirmed details of the burglary.

What We Know

According to the Newport Beach Police Department per PEOPLE, the couple’s Newport Beach, California, residence was targeted while they were out of town with their family.

Police said “unknown suspects accessed the backyard of the property and shattered a rear sliding glass door to get into the house.”

Investigators believe the burglary occurred sometime between approximately 7:30 a.m. on June 6 and 6 p.m. on June 8.

“Inside the residence, the suspects ransacked the primary bedroom closet before fleeing through the backyard, along the side of the house and out the front yard,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities later confirmed that jewelry was among the items stolen.

Additional details about the suspects have not been released.

The Family Was on Vacation

The burglary reportedly occurred while the family was enjoying a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Just days before news of the break-in became public, Heather had been documenting the trip on social media.

In a June 8 Instagram Reel, she shared moments from the family’s travel day and vacation preparations.

The vacation included the couple’s 3-year-old son, Tristan.

Tarek’s children from his previous marriage to Christina Haack — daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10 — were also part of the family trip.

Before the circumstances surrounding the burglary were publicly known, Heather hinted that something serious had happened in a message shared to her Instagram Stories.

“Disgusted by some of the cruel heartless people in this world. Tarek and I feel violated and to be honest really sad,” she wrote. “Taking a break for a few days and will [be] back to explain soon. We are safe & the kids are safe.”

The incident has understandably shaken the family, who frequently share glimpses of their home life with fans.

Tarek is widely known for his work on HGTV, including “Flip or Flop” and several home renovation series.

Heather rose to fame on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” before joining her husband on HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Married since 2021, the couple often shares updates about their family, home projects and travels.

Now, they are focusing on moving forward after what they described as a deeply upsetting violation of their family’s safe space.