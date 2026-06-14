Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Fun Way to Get Around the Farm (VIDEO)

Chip and Joanna Gaines always have their hands full. Between running the Magnolia Network, running a farm, and parenting five children, there is no shortage of projects to occupy their time.

Recently, Joanna decided to shake things up a bit on the family farm. She shared a video on social media revealing her new, faster way of getting around.

HGTV’s Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Skating Abilities Around the Farm

Joanna Gaines celebrated her 48th birthday in April. However, she’s still incredibly active and thoroughly enjoys physical activity. This week, she strapped on her roller skates and showed off her new way to get around.

“Roller skating on the farm be like… 🎮🕹️🛼🐄🐐💩” the HGTV star captioned an Instagram reel. She began the video by balancing on a cattle grate. Then, she zoomed around the farm with ease, dodging animal dung as she went. The mother of five skated past her cows and goats, who watched her in bewilderment.

In the comments, fans went wild for Joanna’s video. They loved seeing her enjoy life to the fullest and having such a fun time skating around the farm. However, they also begged her to be careful, especially on the cattle grate.

“Dicing with danger there 😂” one follower wrote.

“On behalf of all us old people- helmet, please! We love you!❤️” another added.

“😂😂😂😂 my hero, what a life ❤️❤️❤️” a fan chimed in.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Joanna Gaines has demonstrated her playful side. In another Instagram video, she and her husband Chip take a break from renovating a property to pretend to be gymnasts. They take turns balancing on a board, clearly having a wonderful time together.

“All work, no play… until a 2×4 becomes a balance beam 🤸‍♀️#FixerUpper” the 48-year-old captioned the video.

“Having fun while working is the best to get through any day 🙌 😌” a fan wrote.

The Magnolia Network Star Feels Incredibly Joyful These Days

Joanna Gaines loves skating around her family farm, but she also feels tremendously grateful for the relationships in her life. During her mother’s birthday, they took a group photo to commemorate the occasion.

“Happiest of birthdays to our beautiful mama 💕” Joanna shared on Instagram a week ago. She attached a group photo of her parents and sisters posed lovingly together. The HGTV star also attached a video of the entire family serenading her mother as she blew them kisses.

Although the home improvement guru feels loved and secure in her adult life, that wasn’t always the case. During an appearance on the “Stronger” podcast, Joanna revealed the lessons she wanted to share with her younger self.

“I would tell that girl that one day, you will feel seen and you will feel valuable. And what I mean isn’t because of the fame, none of that. It’s because I have a husband who values me in such a way that he calls me up and out. I have these beautiful five children and I feel the most known when I’m at home,” she told the host.

“To be able to tell myself that one day you will feel seen and noticed and valuable I think would be that encouragement that I needed at that moment because I felt very alone,” the mother of five added.

Fans look forward to seeing what antics Chip and Joanna Gaines come up with next.



