Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Mother’s Birthday With a Joyful Group Photo

Although Chip and Joanna Gaines are world-renowned for their renovation skills, nothing is more important than family. No matter how successfully they grow their brand, they’ll always make time to celebrate the big milestones together.

In honor of her mother’s birthday, Joanna Gaines’ parents and siblings gathered around the table to celebrate. See what the HGTV alum shared with her audience.

Joanna Gaines’ Family Gathers to Celebrate Nan Stevens’ Birthday

“Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines was born in 1978 to Jerry and Nan Stevens. The pair met when Jerry Stevens was stationed in South Korea during his service with the United States Army. The Stevens family also welcomed two other daughters, and they all made wonderful memories living in Wichita, Kansas.

Today, the family gathered together to celebrate Nan’s birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to our beautiful mama 💕” Joanna posted on Instagram.

The Magnolia Network star attached a photo of herself and her sisters beaming above her seated parents. Joanna also included a short video of the family serenading her mother with the “Happy Birthday” song. Her mother bloew a kiss to everyone in thanks.

In the comments, fans shared their own birthday wishes for Joanna’s mother.

“Happy birthday!!! I met her in Waco once and she was so sweet ❤️Hope she has a blessed birthday!” one Instagram user sweetly wrote.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful mom may she be blessed with many many more years ❤️” another added,

Many of Joanna’s followers noted that Nan Stevens didn’t seem to age.

The Magnolia Network Star Celebrated Her Father’s Birthday in April

Though the family celebrated Joanna Gaines’ mother today, they had an equally warm celebration for her father on his birthday.

“Happy 76th Birthday, Dad! Your girls love you so much. We are so grateful for your love, faith, strength, wisdom and kindness. Here’s to the very best year yet ✌🏼✨” Joanna posted on Instagram back in April.

She attached many sweet photos from the occasion, including throwback photos of her father. One photo depicted Joanna and her sisters piled on Jerry’s lap as they celebrated one of the girls’ birthdays. Another featured Jerry Stevens’ official US Army portrait.

Joanna Gaines Reflects On the Importance of Family

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As a teenager, Joanna Gaines underwent a major transition when her family moved to Austin, Texas. Suddenly, she was thrust into a massive high school and began struggling with social anxiety. While appearing on “Stronger with Don Saladino,” Joanna reflected on the situation and thought about what she would tell her younger self.

“I would tell that girl that one day, you will feel seen and you will feel valuable. And what I mean isn’t because of the fame, none of that. It’s because I have a husband who values me in such a way that he calls me up and out. I have these beautiful five children and I feel the most known when I’m at home,” the 48-year-old shared.

Fans wish the Gaines family all the best as they continue making memories and sharing these wonderful milestones together.