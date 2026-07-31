North West Cancels ‘Much-Hyped’ First Headline Tour Just Days Before It Begins

As North West continues to launch her music career, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was set to take the stage during her first highly-anticipated tour.

Unfortunately for her fans, the young reality TV star’s shows have just been canceled days before they were scheduled to take place.

North Told Fans, ‘Sadly It Isn’t Happening Anymore’

“Kim Kardashian’s teenage daughter North West has suddenly cancelled her first headline tour, sending her fans into a frenzy,” the Mirror reported on Friday, July 31, while noting that she “was supposed to be perform[ing] with influencer-turned-rapper, Molly Santana, for 14 nights across America, but now it’s all off.”

Indeed, while the “much-hyped” and “eagerly-awaited” Kimokawaii tour was scheduled to start in Dallas on August 5, the show has now been nixed, while the Mirror notes that various ticket websites show that other stops like the one set for Toronto on August 17 and Los Angeles on August 27 have also been canceled.

Beyond that, the Mirror mentions that the duo was supposed to be doing additional shows in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, New York and Phoenix, which are no longer happening.

As for why the shows have been canceled, no explanation has been offered.

However, North did take to her Instagram stories on Thursday to tell her surely disappointed fans, “I was really excited to go on tour with Molly Santana. Sadly it isn’t happening anymore but I have something special for you guys. See ya soon.”

Molly also addressed the situation in her Instagram Stories, via the Mirror, offering an apology to those who had purchased tickets for the tour.

The rapper and singer acknowledged that her fans have “taken time out of [their] busy schedules” and spent their “hard earned money” to see her perform at the shows, and noted, “Nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all and I hope to see you soon.”

She also assured her fans that she’s thankful for them and isn’t flippant about their support or what’s happened, telling them, “I love y’all so much and I promise I will make this one up to you.”

Both North and Molly Have Promising Music Careers

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The tour that was meant to feature North and Molly was announced back on June 16, which was surely exciting for fans of both emerging performers.

If you were unaware, North created a buzz when she released her debut EP “N0rth4evr” in May, while also putting out an accompanying video that showed off both her musical talent and her eye-catching style (see above).

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As for Molly, she can be heard on Drake’s “Ran to Atlanta” along with Future. That’s not to overlook her 2021 EP “Molly’s World” and 2025 studio album “Molly and Her Week of Wonders.”

Continuing to make a name for herself with each move, XXL pointed out that when it comes to Molly’s current place in the music industry, she is “pushing her way into the spotlight.” That’s due to the fact that, as a “chief manufacturer for zoomer slaps, the Los Angeles-based rapper swirls staccato flows and braggadocio into a perfectly modern combination of celestial rage raps and ethereal melodies.”