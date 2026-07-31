Travis Kelce’s Post-Wedding Physique Turns Heads at Training Camp: Video

Married life looks good on Travis Kelce, whose post-wedding physique quickly turned heads at training camp.

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift’s husband returned to the field as the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their first full training camp practice at Missouri Western State University.

All eyes were on the 11-time Pro Bowler as he took the field for his first practice as a married man.

Getty Travis Kelce at Chiefs training camp.

Kelce looked right at home, hauling in a fingertip catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during seven-on-seven drills, as seen on video.

Another clip showed Swift’s husband in high spirits as he busted out a few dance moves on the practice field.

Fans React to Travis Kelce’s Post-Wedding Look

Many were also quick to notice Kelce’s toned figure weeks after his wedding to Swift.

A video of Kelce walking to the field has fans talking, with one noting, “Is it me or does he look in better shape than last year?”

Another impressed fan commented, “Is it me, or does he look in better shape than last year?” while someone chimed in, “Travis Kelce, you’re in your prime, dog.”

A clip showed Kelce jumping up to catch a pass from Mahomes also impressed fans, with someone commenting, “That’s Mr. Swift,” while another wrote, “Kelce lookin’ lean.”

However, a separate clip of Kelce catching his breath during practice prompted mixed reactions from fans online.

“Hope he’s wearing an abdominal protector, and that is not his gut. Not sure he’s in as good of shape as last year,” someone wrote.

Another asked, “Is he wearing a flak jacket under his uniform or is he hinting at a dad body?”

Travis Kelce Looking Better Than Ever After Taylor Swift Wedding

Meanwhile, Kelce’s longtime coach, Andy Reid, seemed satisfied with his condition and even cracked a joke about his wedding to Swift.

“Yeah, he looked pretty good, you know. He stayed in shape. He did a lot of dancing at his wedding,” Reid told the press. “He’s a great leader, and he works hard.”

The coach continued, “He wants to be in there, and for a young guy to look at that, it’s hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off. Because he’s out there going. And if they try to get sneaky, he yanks them back in there. So, he makes them go. That’s always a good thing to have.”

Kelce signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, returning for his 14th NFL season. He reportedly turned down more lucrative offers in free agency to stay with the team.

As Kelce prepares for a busy NFL season, Swift is reportedly planning to spend as much time as possible in Missouri to be near her husband.

“They’ve seen too many Hollywood couples drift apart because work kept them in different places,” a source told Naughty But Nice. “Taylor has no intention of letting that happen to them. If Travis has to be in Missouri, she’ll be there too.”