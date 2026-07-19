Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s ‘Bucket-List Honeymoon’ Plans Revealed: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly eyeing the “ultimate bucket-list honeymoon” following their star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Sources told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice that the former “The Voice” mentor and the NFL star have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep their honeymoon plans under wraps, reportedly keeping the itinerary a secret even from family members.

“The honeymoon is locked down tighter than the wedding,” the insider told the outlet. “Taylor and Travis don’t want anyone knowing where they’ll be or when. They’ve told almost no one.”

Inside Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s ‘Epic’ Honeymoon Escapade: Report

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce, who tied the knot on July 3, are reportedly planning an epic three-week honeymoon across multiple continents.

The outlet reported that the couple is expected to island-hop across the Caribbean before making their way to luxury destinations in Europe, including Lake Como in Italy, the French Riviera, Croatia, and Greece.

“It’s the ultimate bucket-list honeymoon,” the source added. “Every stop has been chosen for luxury, privacy, and unforgettable experiences. The schedule is flexible, and they’re prepared to change plans at a moment’s notice if they feel they’re attracting too much attention.”

The source added, “Taylor has lived her life in public for nearly two decades. She wants this trip to belong to just the two of them.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Be ‘Off the Grid’ During Honeymoon, Says Source

Meanwhile, The US Sun reported in March that Swift and Kelce are planning to go “off the grid” during their honeymoon period.

“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” the insider claimed. “Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that Swift and Kelce enjoyed a whirlwind honeymoon at Palm Beach, Florida.

Photos shared by the outlet showed Kelce emerging from Swift’s private jet, alongside their rumored pet dog, after landing at President Donald J Trump International Airport.

House Hunting in NYC

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly house hunting in New York City.

In addition to their reported honeymoon plans, Swift and Kelce are said to be searching for their first home together in New York City.

Sources say the couple has quietly begun looking for their first shared house in the city, with hopes of finding a place that marks a new chapter for them both.

“They don’t want to live in ‘Taylor’s house,'” a source claimed. “They want a home that represents their marriage. Every room, every decision, every memory should belong equally to both of them. They’re starting this chapter as partners.”

The source said Swift and Kelce are prioritizing privacy, security, and room for their future family as they search for their home in Manhattan.

“This is their fresh start,” the insider added. “They’re not building Taylor’s life or Travis’s life anymore. They’re building one life—together.”