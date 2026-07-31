Stassi Schroeder’s Honest Comments About Her Status With Scheana Shay

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder has returned to reality television with her own series, “House of Stassi.” Now, after it was revealed on the debut episode that her former costar, Scheana Shay, tried to join “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the former Bravo personality is opening up about where they stand.

Regarding their time on “Vanderpump Rules,” both Schroeder and Shay appeared on the first season in 2013. Their last time appearing on the show came in 2020 during its eighth season, with Schroeder departing afterward.

Stassi Schroeder Feels Bad About Scheana Shay Being Mentioned On Her Show

Getty Stassi Schroeder Clark

As mentioned, Shay was discussed on the premiere episode of “House of Stassi.” In discussing the episode with “Page Six Radio,” the “Vanderpump Rules” alum shared that she felt “really bad” about her former costar being mentioned.

According to her, “It’s like she caught strays on ‘Vanderpump Villa’ and then, like, episode 1, and I had asked, too, I was like, ‘should we just like edit this out?’ Like Scheana, I wanna give her a break.” However, the editors were unable to edit out certain parts because they were involved with Katie Maloney’s overall storyline on the show.

She continued, sharing, “And they were like, ‘It’s too funny that she tried to get on ‘Mormon Wives,’ and so I’m like, ‘Okay, fine. Fair.” Still, Schroeder stated that she feels “guilty” about the mention on her show following Shay also facing criticism on “Vanderpump Villa.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Has ‘Respect’ For Scheana Shay

Getty Scheana Shay

Schroeder continued her Page Six interview by sharing what she appreciates about Shay. She said, “Because I appreciate Scheana’s hustle. I respect it.” After that, one of the show’s hosts referred to himself as a “Scheana apologist,” noting that she gave her all to the show.

In response, Schroeder stated that, “Our issue with Scheana on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was always that she would meddle off camera, so we always felt like while you are giving so much of yourself, you’re kind of [hurting other people] by doing things off camera.”

She continued, “I think she’s a fantastic reality star. I never passed up a Scheana scene.” Still, despite this, when asked if she’d welcome Shay into “The House of Stassi,” she said bluntly, “No.”

Scheana Recently Discussed Stassi

Getty Stassi Schroeder attending an event

Following Schroeder’s comments on “Vanderpump Villa,” Shay took to her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” to recall that the “House of Stassi” star was asked to return to VPR but turned it down because she didn’t want to work with Lisa Vanderpump.

She recalled, “I feel like I have a bit of a level of understanding with her because it wasn’t too long ago we were at a birthday party.” Shay then stated that this was during the filming of “The Valley.” She continued, “Vanderpump Rules… we still think it’s coming back for season 12, and Jeremiah [a producer] was talking to Stassi, and they were trying to get her back. Cause we were thinking [there] might be one final season.

Stassi and I were in a good place then. And so we’re at this birthday party, and I was like, ‘Okay, so like what do you think? Is it a name-your-price [situation]? Like, would you come back?”

In revealing Schroeder’s reaction, she stated, “She was like, ‘Honestly, Scheana, I can’t do it. I will never sit down and have a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump.’ And I was like, ‘Really?’ And she goes, ‘That’s what it would be. It would be me coming back to the show, and I have to have a sit-down [with Lisa] like I did season three or four … And I’ll never do that.”

Shay added, “So then imagine my shock when I hear she’s going on ‘Vanderpump Villa.’ You do what you gotta do to get your bag, get your show picked up, all of that. Respect. Honestly, I might have done the same thing.”