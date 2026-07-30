Scheana Shay Tried to Join This Hit Reality Show After Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Shay may have had her sights set on a very different reality TV future after “Vanderpump Rules.”

According to a surprising claim made during the premiere of Stassi Schroeder’s new docuseries “House of Stassi,” the longtime Bravo personality allegedly tried to land a role on Hulu’s breakout hit “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” after learning her time on “Vanderpump Rules” had come to an end.

The revelation came from “Mormon Wives” star Jessi Draper, who said Scheana even floated the idea herself because of husband Brock Davies’ Mormon background. The unexpected confession quickly caught Stassi off guard and sparked a memorable reaction from the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Jessi Draper Says Scheana Wanted a Spot on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

During the season premiere of “House of Stassi,” Jessi told Schroeder she had some “tea” about Scheana.

“I have tea for you about Scheana,” Jessi said. “She told me she is walking away from Bravo completely.”

Jessi then claimed Scheana asked whether there might be a way to appear on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

“And then [Scheana] goes, ‘So do you have any events coming up? [My husband] Brock [Davies] was Mormon so maybe I can come be on your show.'”

The comment surprised Stassi, but not because she found it hard to believe.

“Scheana loves the spotlight,” she said in a confessional. “I would be more surprised if she didn’t try to get on ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'”

She then delivered the line that immediately grabbed fans’ attention.

“I can’t get away from this woman. Scheana will 100 percent show up at my funeral and make it about her.”

The Claim Comes After Scheana’s Bravo Future Changed

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The alleged pitch comes after a major career shift for Scheana.

Bravo rebooted “Vanderpump Rules” with an entirely new cast after Season 11, ending the original group’s run on the flagship series. While several former cast members found new opportunities, Scheana ultimately did not join Season 3 of “The Valley” despite reports that she had been approached.

Instead, she previously said she believed it was time to tell her story somewhere else.

Speaking on her “Scheananigans” podcast after the reboot was announced, Scheana said she wasn’t blindsided by Bravo’s decision.

“We all were kind of in a place where we’re like, ‘OK, if it continues, great.’ I did think there was more story to tell. We’ll just be telling that somewhere else now.”

She also acknowledged that saying goodbye to “Vanderpump Rules” was emotional after more than a decade on the series.

“I’m excited for new opportunities outside of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ but I’m also a nostalgic person and it’s never easy to say goodbye,” she said at the time. “Honestly, it all feels right. It’s still all happening. It’s just happening a little differently.”

Whether Jessi’s story reflects a serious attempt to join “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” or simply a casual conversation remains unclear. Scheana has not publicly addressed the claim.

One thing is certain, though: Stassi had no trouble imagining Scheana finding her way onto yet another reality TV phenomenon.