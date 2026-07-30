Ariana Biermann Reveals Why Kim Zolciak’s Billionaire Boyfriend Is ‘Exactly What She Needed’

Ariana Biermann is offering a rare glimpse into her mother Kim Zolciak’s new romance, revealing that the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has found happiness again after her split from Kroy Biermann.

During a July interview with Bravo Insider, Ariana shared that she couldn’t be happier for her mom and praised Kim’s relationship with her boyfriend, Kyle, describing him as someone who has brought positivity into her life.

The “Next Gen NYC” cast member said the relationship has strengthened an already close bond between mother and daughter.

“My mom is my best friend,” the Bravo fan-favorite said. “We have never been so close, especially for the last few years. The boyfriend is incredible.”

She continued, “He is one of the sweetest people. And he loves the heck out of her, so that’s all I can really ask. She really needed him, and they have something that’s actually really beautiful.”

Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann Approve of Kim Zolciak’s New Relationship

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Ariana’s comments came shortly after she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on July 22, where host Andy Cohen asked about Kim’s new romance.

Her sister, Brielle Biermann, was sitting in the audience and didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts.

“Love him. He’s exactly what she needed,” Brielle said.

“Yeah, he’s great,” Ariana added.

Although Kim has largely kept her relationship out of the spotlight, she has occasionally shared glimpses of life with Kyle.

Speaking with Bravo Insider during BravoCon 2025, Kim said the relationship developed after she took time to focus on herself following the end of her marriage.

“It took me two years to even go on a date with anybody. Didn’t talk to anybody. I’m a Taurus, honey, I’m loyal to a fault,” she said.

“And then I went on a date with him and the rest is — here we are. So it’s great. He’s great.”

Kim also acknowledged that Kyle isn’t part of the entertainment world.

“It’s hard for him to comprehend this industry and this business. He’s a businessman, you know, but he’s super supportive.”

Kim Zolciak Gives Fans a New Look at Her Romance

Kim has also shared moments from the relationship on social media.

After celebrating her 48th birthday in May, she posted a photo of a large bouquet of white flowers Kyle gave her, featuring roses, hydrangeas and greenery displayed in a crystal-accented vase.

“Love you Kyle,” she wrote alongside the image with two heart emojis.

Later that day, Kim celebrated with family and friends, including Brielle, before thanking fans for the birthday wishes.

“I wanted to thank all of you guys for your beautiful DMs, text messages, phone calls. I feel so loved and so blessed by each and every one of you,” she said in an Instagram Stories video.

“I just know that 48 is going to be my best year yet. Thank you, thank you, thank you. It really means a lot to me.”

Kim also spoke about the relationship during an interview with The Daily Dish at BravoCon 2025.

“It’s going great,” she said. “He’s great. He’s fun.”