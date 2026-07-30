‘Project Runway’ 2026 Schedule & Spoilers: What Time Is It on Tonight?

“Project Runway” 2026 is back with another runway showdown tonight on Freeform. “Project Runway” fans are eager to see which of the remaining designers are sent packing. As we head into Week 4 of “Project Runway” Season 22, you may have noticed a shift in the time the episode airs. The show has had many homes, from Bravo to Lifetime, but now it airs and streams on a few other networks. We are giving you the details of the Season 22 schedule and air dates below in our “Project Runway” spoilers.

What Time Is ‘Project Runway’ On Tonight?

New episodes of “Project Runway” Season 22 air at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

You may notice that it is a later start time than we have been used to. Season 22 started with a two-night premiere. Those premiere episodes were also special 90-minute episodes, so they started at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The reality TV competition has since settled into its regular weekly time slot, which means the episodes will now start at 10 p.m.

If you happen to miss the live broadcast on Freeform, there’s no need to worry. Each episode will be available to stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Last Time on ‘Project Runway’

Last week on “Project Runway” Season 22, the designers had to break out into separate fashion houses. The designers would be working in teams of three.

Each fashion house had to create a three-piece capsule collection for the NFL. Their looks needed to be boundary-pushing, editorial, and wearable art.

Of course, with a team challenge that meant we had some major drama. While Andriy and Bobby have been besties in the first two episodes, the friendship definitely was tested after they ended up on the same team.

Andriy was the team captain, and the duo had words while working on their designs. The tension led to the team having one of the worst looks of the night. The judges were discussing which designers to send home, as one designer from each of the bottom teams would be sent home. It definitely is between Andriy and Bobby.

What Can Fans Expect Tonight?

For tonight’s new episode, the night will start with the results being delivered from last week’s episode. We find out which two designers will be sent home.

From there, we will head into a new challenge. For this new week of challenges, it looks like the designers will be battling it out in head-to-head fashion battles.

The designers will be creating bold looks that are inspired by wild animals. They will be working with some special models, including guest models from Hulu’s “Get Real” cast. Those guest models will help bring the designers’ creations to life on the runway.

How Many Episodes Are Left?

For Season 22, there will be 10 total episodes. We are heading into Week 4 of the competition, which means we are almost halfway done with this season already.

Each week features a new fashion challenge, runway show, and elimination until the final designers are determined. They will present their full collections to the judges, with one of them being named the winner of “Project Runway” Season 22.

The winner will receive $200,000, a feature in Elle Magazine, and a year-long mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

Whether you’re watching live tonight or streaming tomorrow, the runway promises plenty of drama before another designer hears the words no contestant wants to hear: “You’re out.”