Tom Holland Reveals What His ‘Biggest Responsibility’ Is When Playing Spider-Man in Marvel Movies

English actor Tom Holland has revealed what his biggest responsibility is when playing Spider-Man in Marvel movies — and it has nothing to do with keeping the streets of New York City safe.

Holland, 30, is currently starring as the web-slinging superhero for the seventh time (eight including his uncredited cameo in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”) in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The movie hit theaters in the United States today, Friday, July 31, and fans appear to be loving it.

As Holland’s Spidey takes to the Big Apple’s streets to fight bad guys once more, Holland spoke to People to tell the publication what he believes is his main real-world responsibility when it comes to playing the superhero otherwise known as Peter Parker.

Tom Holland Wants His Spider-Man to be Someone Kids Can ‘Look Up To’

Getty Tom Holland at the U.K. premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

At the Los Angeles premiere for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on Monday, July 27, Tom Holland chatted with People about the responsibility that comes with portraying one of fiction’s most iconic superheroes — particularly when it comes to providing the huge numbers of young fans who love to watch the character’s movies with a worthy role model.

Asked about whether or not the role comes with a responsibility, the “Unchartered” and “The Odyssey” star replied, “Oh, absolutely it does. For me, it is the biggest responsibility of making these movies, is making sure that young kids have someone that they can look up to.”

Holland went on, “And I don’t mean that in me, I mean that in Peter Parker. I’ve looked up to him for years and years. He’s been a role model to me since I was a young kid, and even since I started playing him. So it’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and something that I think is really important.”

It’s a great way to look at a superhero role and Holland deserves a lot of credit for having that point of view about it.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Is Receiving Great Reviews

Getty Tom Holland at the U.K. premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” sees Tom Holland’s Spider-Man taking on crimefighting in a full-time capacity, echoing the responsible nature of Holland himself.

Per Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s plot is as follows: “It’s a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him — and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.”

Reception to the movie has, thus far, been almost universally positive. Its Rotten Tomatoes approval rating is a hugely impressive 90%, while its fan score on the same site is an even more impressive 98%.

Holland’s performance is said to be his best yet in the blue and red of Spidey. Among the many compliments he’s received, Los Angeles Times’ film critic Amy Nicholson says, “Holland holds onto his buoyancy even as his character battles the blues.”

After four years away from movies (his most recent previous credit was the aforementioned “Unchartered” in 2022), Tom Holland is undoubtedly back. Following his roles in “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” this year, his upcoming projects include thriller movie “The Partner,” motorsport-themed crime drama “American Speed,” and playing the iconic Fred Astaire in an as-yet-untitled biopic.

We’ll look forward to seeing them all.

Tom Holland’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.