Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Share a Kiss On Stage at DWTS Con

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten are among the hottest couples on the show.

After publicly confirming their romance in 2025, they’ve only grown closer. Many fans have enjoyed keeping up with Alan and Emma on social media, from their gorgeous vacations to their cozy nights at home.

During a performance at the DWTS convention this weekend, the couple shared a kiss onstage just after their duet. Check out the video and see what fans have to say.

Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Couldn’t Be More in Love at the DWTS Con

During the “Dancing With the Stars” convention, the celebs and pros put on a spectacular number that really had the crowd on their feet. Alan Bersten and Emma Slater opened the number with a beautiful duet. As the other performers joined them onstage, the couple shared a sweet kiss.

“#DWTS pros #EmmaSlater and #AlanBersten were feeling all loved up at #DancingWithTheStars Con! 🥰 The pair, who confirmed they were dating back in April 2025, shared some PDA onstage after their duet and the final group number on Saturday,” the official PEOPLE Instagram account shared, attaching a steamy video of the couple.

Fans raved over the couple in the comments, with many noting just how excited they were to see another couple emerge from DWTS.

“They’re the cutest,” one viewer wrote.

“I love seeing them together 💜” another chimed in.

“❤️awe love!” a fan added.

The Couple Grew Tired of Hiding Their Relationship From the Public

After months of speculation, Emma Slater and Alan Bersten confirmed their relationship during the 2025 Live tour with a romantic kiss on stage.

During an appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Alan shared that he asked Emma’s permission to kiss her in front of everyone.

“You know it’s hard when you are in this limelight, people, they know your life,” Alan admitted. “And it was like, we just want to enjoy life together. Like it’s hard going on a vacation and we can’t really post together, so I was like, ‘We need to do it.’ And it was the best thing ever.”

Emma was worried about what fans would think about her dating another co-star after divorcing Sasha Farber.

“I feel like I was living in fear for quite a bit, and I just hated feeling like people were just judging me all the time,” the British dancer confessed. “And I didn’t realize what an unbearable weight that was.”

However, someone gave Emma valuable advice that changed her mind.

“Somebody actually said to me, they were like, ‘Emma, you gotta own your life. If this is what you stand for, this is a relationship you’re in, you’ve got to own it. Whatever aspect of your life, you gotta not be swayed and live in fear of what other people are gonna think of you,’” the dancer continued. “And it was a really big lesson for me to go through. So after that, the next day, [I] didn’t look at my phone all day.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 arrives on ABC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15. There will be a second episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16.