Peta Murgatroyd Looks Absolutely Stunning in Beachwear During Latest Vacation

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, decided it was time for a couple’s getaway.

This summer, the couple has been quite busy. Between running their various businesses and moving their family to Florida, they’ve barely had time to rest, relax, and unwind. Thankfully, they’ve found time to spend time on a cozy beach together.

In a new social media update, Peta Murgatroyd wowed fans with her latest photos. Check out the mother of three’s stylish swimwear and see how she’s taking time to relax as summer continues.

Peta Murgatroyd Stuns Fans With Her Vacation Outfits

After moving to Florida, Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy decided it was time for a little romantic trip together.

“Ciao from paradise 💫” the professional dancer shared on Instagram, attaching several photos from the getaway.

In the first photo, Peta lounges on a comfortable beach chair, rocking a warm, brown bikini with a matching sun hat. In the following clips and pictures, she cozies up to her husband, Maks, and enjoys time out on the water. Fans can see in each photo, she chooses an incredibly stylish ensemble. From swimwear to a nice evening out, Peta Murgatroyd certainly knows how to dress.

Fans and friends flooded the comments to shower the dancer with compliments. Everyone agreed that she looked gorgeous in her swimwear, enjoying everything paradise has to offer.

“So gorgeous Pet!!!! 😍” Peta’s sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson, wrote in the comments.

“Stunning,” her close friend, Sharna Burgess, simply added.

“Could you be any more gorgeous??? Beautiful pics!!!” a fan chimed in.

“Love that you guys have such a strong love connection and bond. I wish I could find that in today’s dating world, 🙏” another Instagram follower wrote.

The Dancer Celebrated Her 40th Birthday This Summer

Although the move to Boca Raton, Florida, came with many challenging goodbyes and hurdles, the family seems to have adjusted well to their new city. They celebrated Peta Murgatroyd’s 40th birthday on July 14. Maks Chmerkovskiy couldn’t wait to shower his spouse with love and attention on her special day.

“Today is my favorite day of the year: IT’S @PETAMURGATROYD BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!” Maks captioned a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife.

“I went through my pictures to put together this post and it was amazing to realize how much life we’ve already had together and how proud I am of my wife!” Maks continued. “As a friend, a peer, a lover, I can’t help but smile remembering every moment. My forever summer girl. My best friend. I love you more than I can ever express and I am the absolute luckiest guy on earth! HAPPY BIRTHDAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!”

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd aren’t likely to return to “Dancing With the Stars” this fall amid their big move. However, fans fully expect them to share their thoughts season 35 as the cast comes out.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. There will be a second episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16.