‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Hunk Lands Role in Kristin Cavallari Romantic Comedy

Soap and Reality TV worlds are colliding in a new Roku romantic comedy. “The Hills” alum Kristin Cavallari is returning to acting after 16 years for the new rom-com movie, “Cowboy Hearts.” Starring opposite Cavallari is “The Bold and the Beautiful” hunk, Tanner Novlan (Finn).

‘Bold & the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Lands Role Opposite Kristin Cavallari

Taking to Instagram, Novlan announced his exciting new role. It was a post filled with behind-the-scenes fun that featured Novlan and Cavallari filming “Cowboy Hearts, which is slated to drop in 2027.

“Cowboy Hearts coming to @therokuchannel early ‘27! 🤠❤️,” the soap star wrote as his caption. Cavallari showed up in the comments to share, “Let’s goooo” and leave several clapping heart emojis. Novlan’s wife, actress Kayla Ewell, also hopped into the comments to ask, “Can you bring the cowboy hat home?”

According to Deadline, Cavallari plays a reality TV producer who is sent to Georgia to be part of a reboot of a former reality TV dating show called “Cowboy Hearts.” However, instead of finding the behind-the-scenes chaos she’s used to, Cavallari’s character has sparks flying with a hunky cowboy, aka Novlan. In the end, she must decide what is more important to her: career or love.

The last acting role Cavallari had was on the ABC sitcom “The Middle” back in 2011. “I’m so excited to be stepping back into acting and getting to do something completely different with a rom-com,” Cavallari shared with Deadline, adding, “After such a great experience working with Roku on The Reunion: Laguna Beach, it feels especially exciting to be working with their team again — but this time for a scripted film. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Novlan has been on “The Bold and the Beautiful” for six years. During that time, he also appeared in the Hallmark movies “Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle” and “Christmas Class Reunion.”

Is Tanner Novlan leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Fans were thrilled by Novlan’s exciting new role but also wondered whether he would still be on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” The answer is yes: he will still be on the show as Finn.

Novlan isn’t leaving the hit CBS soap. Right now, he’s in the middle of a front-burner storyline that involves Finn’s wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) cheating on him with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who is married to Daphne (Murielle Hilaire).

Finn has no idea Steffy cheated on him because it came after she walked away from him in Monte Carlo, thanks to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). In true soap fashion, Steffy is pregnant, and she knows that the baby isn’t Finn’s. It’s Carter’s child.

Adding another layer to this crazy soap situation is that Carter wants to cover the pregnancy situation by having Steffy claim to be a surrogate and egg donor for him and Daphne, who can’t have her own child. That’s right, when Carter found out Steffy was pregnant with his baby, he asked Steffy to basically give up her own child.

Finn, for his part, has no idea that Steffy is pregnant yet. He’s just focused on repairing the damage he caused in Monte Carlo. It’s a tangled soap web for sure.

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