‘Big Brother 28’ Yash and Taylor Want to Save Barrett but Fear Going Against the Icons

Yash Patel and Taylor Brown may want a different outcome for this week’s “Big Brother 28” eviction, but acting on it could come with consequences.

Yash initially nominated Barrett Pfeiffer, Drew Campbell and Melody Morris before Drew won the Power of Veto and removed himself from the block. Taylor then became the replacement nominee, leaving her vulnerable alongside Barrett and Melody.

During RHAP’s Sept. 16 live feed update, Taran Armstrong and Scally discussed conversations between Yash and Taylor suggesting the pair would prefer to see Barrett remain in the game. However, concerns about going against the Icons appear to be complicating that plan.

Yash and Taylor Consider Keeping Barrett

Barrett has spent the week attempting to convince the remaining houseguests that keeping him could benefit their games.

According to Armstrong and Scally, Barrett pitched Rick Devens and Dee Valladares on keeping him as a shield. The argument did not appear to gain much traction, with so few players remaining in the game.

Scally pointed out how quickly strategy can change late in a “Big Brother” season, noting that arguments players entertained only days earlier can suddenly lose their value.

Still, Barrett may have support from Yash and Taylor.

The pair discussed wanting Barrett to remain in the game, but their relationships and previous agreements could make acting on that preference more complicated.

Paramount Angela Murray, Rick Devens, and Dee Valladares for “Big Brother” Season 28

The Icons Complicate Yash and Taylor’s Plans

Armstrong and Scally discussed the influence the Icons continue to have over the decision-making surrounding the eviction.

Yash and Taylor appear hesitant to make a move that could put them at odds with the group, even if keeping Barrett better aligns with what they personally want from the vote.

That tension comes at an especially important point with the double eviction approaching.

Players have fewer opportunities to use other houseguests as shields, while every vote has the potential to expose where loyalties actually stand.

Devens has also emerged in conversations as a potential future target, creating another strategic question for players who may soon have to choose between maintaining existing relationships and taking a bigger shot.

Drew and Yash Continue Hiding Their Secret Deal

Another relationship quietly influencing the house belongs to Drew and Yash.

The two struck a private agreement during the marathon Veto competition that Drew eventually won. Despite beginning the week on opposite sides, their deal has created a strategic connection that other players may not fully understand.

Their evolving relationship adds another complication heading into the double eviction, particularly as Drew previously worked to shift attention toward Yash.

Meanwhile, Barrett continued trying to improve his position during an otherwise slow day. His biggest victory may have been personal rather than strategic when he finally received his clothes back, prompting celebration inside the house.

The lighter moment did little to eliminate the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming vote.

Yash and Taylor may know which outcome they prefer, but deciding whether to push for it could reveal just how much influence the Icons still have over the “Big Brother 28” endgame.