‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Campbell Saves Himself With Veto Win After Nearly 14-Hour Competition

Drew Campbell just gave himself another chance on “Big Brother 28.”

After becoming Yash Patel’s primary target, Drew won the Power of Veto following an endurance competition that lasted nearly 14 hours. His victory means he can remove himself from the block, forcing Yash to reconsider his nominations ahead of the next eviction.

Taran Armstrong and Aman Adwin broke down the grueling competition during RHAP’s Sept. 13 live feed update. Drew not only outlasted his fellow houseguests but also struck a late deal with Yash before securing the win.

Drew Campbell Outlasts the ‘Big Brother 28’ House

The Veto competition unexpectedly became a marathon for the remaining houseguests.

According to Armstrong and Adwin, the competition lasted almost 14 hours and tested players both physically and mentally.

Yash entered the competition while dealing with sickness and dehydration, while Drew, Barrett Pfeiffer and the other competitors attempted to push through their own exhaustion.

Dee Valladares and Rick Devens were also selected to compete, but the hosts noted that neither appeared particularly motivated to win.

Their approach had strategic implications because Yash wanted to avoid a scenario that could leave Taylor vulnerable to becoming a replacement nominee.

As competitors continued dropping, Drew remained in the fight. The stakes are only rising.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28, Episode 23

Drew Strikes a Last-Minute Deal With Yash

Drew’s performance became even more important as the competition approached its conclusion.

According to the RHAP recap, Drew made promises to Yash and negotiated a deal as the competition neared its end. Drew ultimately outlasted the field and claimed the Veto.

The victory is particularly significant because Drew entered the week as Yash’s main eviction target.

Yash nominated Drew alongside Barrett and Melody, but Drew can now remove himself from danger and force the HOH to adjust his plan.

Armstrong and Adwin discussed whether Yash’s decision to make the deal could eventually create consequences for his game, particularly as relationships become more fragile.

For Drew, however, the result provides immediate safety after a week in which his position appeared increasingly vulnerable.

Yash Faces Another Difficult Nomination Decision

Drew’s victory leaves Yash with another major decision.

His original nominations already placed three houseguests in danger, but the Veto result means he will have to determine his next move while considering Taylor’s safety and his relationships with the remaining players.

The endurance competition also revealed more about the house’s shifting dynamics.

Taylor, Melody and Dee eventually moved inside while the remaining men continued competing, giving the women time together as the competition stretched through the night.

Meanwhile, questions surrounding the Icons and other shifting alliances continue to complicate the endgame.

Drew entered the week needing a way to change his position and found it through the most direct route possible: winning.

After surviving nearly 14 hours and making a crucial deal along the way, Drew has taken control of his own safety and forced Yash to rethink a week that initially appeared designed to send him home.