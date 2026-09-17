Meghan Markle Sits Out Invictus Gala as Prince Harry Gives 1st Public Comments On Their Big Move

Prince Harry has spoken out to give his first public comments about his big move back to the U.K. The comments came during Harry’s 1st public appearance since returning, three weeks after he and Meghan Markle relocated to the Cotswolds with their two school-aged children, Archie and Lilibet. The two-time Hallmark movie star was not in attendance.

Getty Prince Harry attends an Invictus Games event on September 17, 2026.

People says they spoke to Harry at the inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and Awards in London on Thursday, September 17, where he told them, “It’s good to be back on British soil,” and indicated things were going “good” so far after his big move from California’s ritzy Montecito neighborhood, where he and Meghan Markle lived for around 6 years.

They spent some of their time in the U.S. as stars of the 6-episode Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which premiered in December 2022. A few years later, Meghan had a two-season run on the streamer with her cooking and lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan.” Their was chatter this year that Meghan would act in the Netflix drama “The Gentleman,” but those reports did not come to fruition.

People says the 42-year-old prince was all smiles at the Invictus dinner, and was seen happily welcoming friends and supporters to the event. The mag says they also spoke to Sonique, a famous U.K. ’90s DJ, who shared his opinion about Harry’s return to his homeland. He said, “It’s nice to have him back,” before adding, “He was talking about back in the day when we were younger and partying. We had a lot of fun.” Sonique says he knows Harry from when the royal offspring used to attend his gigs at an annual polo event.

Why Meghan Markle Skipped Harry’s 1st Public Appearance Since Returning Home

Getty Meghan Markle in April 2026.

The People report says the mag learned from insiders that Meghan was busy focusing on getting the pair’s children, 5 and 7, “settled in” following their international relocation.

There is no word yet on whether things at the children’s new school are going more smoothly than the first center they tried, from which their famous parents withdrew them due to security concerns.

The reported cause of the issue was the severe morning traffic, which left the little royals “trapped” in their vehicle for an untenable length of time.

Meghan & Harry Are Awaiting a Decision on Their Request for Police Protection

A few days after news broke that the children had been switched to a different school, the family suffered another security setback when it was revealed that Meghan’s personal phone number had been leaked after she participated in a WhatsApp group chat consisting of other school moms. It’s not clear whether the chat was related to the first or second school.

Meghan seemed to be putting the trouble out of her mind on September 15, which was Harry’s birthday. She cheerfully posted a loving collection of photos honoring him on Instagram, and called him “simply the best.”

Meghan and Harry have been paying out of pocket for security since stepping back from their positions as senior working royals in 2020, at which time their taxpayer-funded police protection was terminated. However, they hope to regain that protection, and have submitted a request for reconsideration to Ravec, which the committee has agreed to consider, The Guardian says.