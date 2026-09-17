RHOC Star Announces Split – ‘I Feel Sad’

Carmella Garcia joined Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its milestone 20th season. However, in a new interview, the RHOC newbie is opening up about her relationship with Danny Hampel, revealing that they are no longer together.

Carmella Garcia Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Months Ago

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Garcia was interviewed by Page Six’s “Virtual Realti-Tea” podcast in September 2026 to promotte “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” While on the podcast, she revealed that she and Hampel had “called it quits” “months ago.”

Regarding how she feels after the split, the RHOC star said, “I feel a range of emotions. I feel sad. It was a 10-year relationship. It was somebody that was around my children. But, at the end of the day, I needed to put myself first.”

After that, she declined to give the exact reason for the split. Instead, she revealed that she’d discovered that he did something “gravely inappropriate” after filming for “The Real Housewives of Orange County’ wrapped filming for season 20.

Garcia continued, “It was a very difficult situation because it was somebody that I loved very deeply, and I truly did want to get to a place of forgiveness, but I oftentimes ignore my intuition, and there was just something deep down that I felt like I just didn’t trust.”

She added, “The dishonesty just continued, and I called it quits.” After that, she said her teenage sons had been the ones who “struggled” the most about the change. However, she also admitted that them seeing her relationship with Hampel wasn’t a display of a healthy romance.

In discussing motherhood, the RHOC star said, “I have to be enough for myself and for him and for my children, and I was never enough for him. That’s an issue that I feel like is his issue.”

She went on, “If I could change it for him, I would, but I can’t. The ship was sinking, and I needed to save myself.”

The RHOC Star Discussed The ‘Hardest Part’ Of Her Split

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Garcia continued her Page Six interview by discussing how the breakup has impacted her, revealing that being cast on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is where she’s felt it the most.

Specifically, she explained that having to watch their relationship back on the show has been the hardest part of the breakup. However, her co-stars, Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti, have offered their support.

Later, Garcia was asked if she was ready to date again. She responded that she’s preparing to dip her toe into the dating world again, saying she’s hired a “team of therapists” to work through her issues.

According to her, “I’ve struggled over the years [with] suppressing pain, and I felt like this is exactly where I needed to be. I needed to walk through it, and the only way through it is straight through it.”

She Previously Shed Light on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

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Garcia spoke to Us Weekly about season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in July 2026. Regarding the audience, she said, “I hope that the viewers show a little grace, because it wasn’t easy.”

She continued, “There were a lot of very difficult moments, and we had so many great times. I am so grateful, but it wasn’t the easiest.”

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” airs on Bravo on Thursday nights.