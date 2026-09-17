Alan Cumming Reveals What He Really Thinks of Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello’s Romance

Alan Cumming did not see Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello’s romance coming, but “The Traitors” host is completely on board with the unexpected couple.

Cumming reacted to his former “Traitors” stars getting together during a conversation with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” Although he had apparently heard some chatter about Parks and Tamburello before their relationship became public, actually learning that the two were an item still caught him off guard.

“I was shooketh to my core about that,” Cumming told Cohen.

The surprise quickly gave way to approval.

“I mean, it’s lovely. I’m delighted for them,” he added.

And if Parks and Tamburello ever decide to take their relationship to another level, Cumming already has a role in mind.

Alan Cumming Says He Has ‘Always Liked CT’

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Parks and Tamburello first became friends while competing on Season 2 of “The Traitors,” where their chemistry became part of the fun for viewers. The two were frequently playful with each other, and Tamburello memorably referred to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star as “Castle Daddy’s sweetheart.”

Their friendship eventually developed into something more.

For Cumming, the pairing may have been surprising, but his affection for both reality stars made it easy to celebrate.

“I always liked CT,” Cumming said.

He described Tamburello as “a real darling” and “really gentle and lovely,” noting the contrast between the longtime Challenge star’s imposing presence and personality.

“He’s a big sort of dude,” Cumming said, adding that Tamburello has “a really tender side.”

Cumming had equally warm words for Parks.

“I just think she’s hilarious,” he said.

The actor and host also jokingly referred to Parks as being “of determinate age” before offering his endorsement of the new couple: “Bravo to Phaedra. Bravo to both.”

Alan Cumming Is Already Thinking About a Phaedra and CT Wedding

Cohen then took the conversation several steps into the future by raising the possibility of Cumming officiating a Parks-Tamburello wedding.

Cumming didn’t need much convincing.

“Oh my god, I would totally be the officiant for that,” he said, revealing that he has already married “about seven couples.”

That was enough to get Cumming imagining exactly what a wedding between two of The Traitors’ most memorable personalities could look like.

“Imagine if I married CT and Phaedra,” he said. “That’d be hilarious. Oh, the outfits.”

Naturally, this would not be just any wedding in Cumming’s vision. He started dreaming up the kind of theatrical entrance that would feel right at home inside “The Traitors” castle.

“Oh, and all these people with masks and smoke,” he joked. “I’d come on a horse again.”

No one is announcing a wedding just yet, but Cumming’s reaction offers another full-circle moment for a romance that began with a friendship on his show.

Parks and Tamburello were an unexpected duo when they entered the Scottish castle for Season 2. Their banter became a fan-favorite part of the season, even as they played very different games. Parks was secretly selected as a Traitor, while Tamburello ultimately made it to the end as a Faithful and won alongside Trishelle Cannatella.

Now, more than two years after their season aired, their relationship has given “The Traitors” family an entirely different reason to root for them.

And Cumming sounds ready for an invitation if Castle Daddy and his sweetheart ever make it down the aisle.