HGTV’s Erin Napier Reveals Hilarious Fix After ‘Home Town’ ‘Fiasco’

Erin Napier is pulling back the curtain on a “fiasco” she encountered while filming HGTV‘s “Home Town.” The HGTV star had to get creative to come up with a fix — and she shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she managed to cover something fans might notice when the episode airs.

Erin Napier Shares the Creative Way She Fixed a ‘Home Town’ ‘Fiasco’

On September 17, Napier took to Instagram to share a short video of herself explaining how she needed to come up with a solution to a “Home Town” filming issue.

“I rent clothes since we film every day and it saves money to not buy tons of new clothes,” she wrote in the caption. “Which means I also send them back.”

Napier continued, “And today we have a fiasco. We filmed something a month ago and the memory card got fried! So … we have to reshoot it.”

“It’s just the drone footage and it’s just from behind,” the HGTV star explained. “Ben Napier ingenuity and some pants I haven’t worn in years save the day. I guess? Y’all think it’ll work?”

In the video, she stood before a mirror, revealing how she fixed the issue. “So, I took some pants that are that color, and I cut the legs off, and Ben tucked the legs into the waistband to make it look like a skort,” Napier explained.

“Think it’ll pass? I hope so,” she added. “Maybe y’all won’t notice. But maybe you will and then you’ll laugh.”

She included a couple of photos of the skort she was trying to recreate with the clever fix and, while her solution wasn’t quite the same, given that it’s drone footage, it’s unlikely anyone will notice.

Fans Praise Erin Napier for Her Creative Solution

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing how much they love seeing this little behind-the-scenes moment.

“That’s awesome and now we’ll have to look for it in the episode,” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “I truly adore you and your style is ALWAYS on point!”

Others noted, “Very creative,” “Love how real you are,” “This is absolutely fabulous,” “Genius,” and “Nailed it 🙌.”

“My OCD notices if someone changes the part of their hair, so I will probably notice,” one fan shared. “But I promise to laugh … thanks for letting us in on the secret, which, by the way, is ingenious‼️ Also, I am loving your hair❣️🤗”

Another fan noted they were glad they read the caption so they understood what Napier’s DIY project was all about.

Many fans said they’d be on the lookout for her wardrobe solution, with one follower sharing it’s “so funny” that Napier shared her secret and another praising her, writing, “Works perfectly for drone footage 👏👏👏.”

“I probably would not have noticed if you didn’t tell us, but now I will 👁👁👁👁👁👁,” one fan shared.

Fans have long admired Napier’s “Home Town” wardrobe, often asking where she finds the cute pieces she wears on the show. Mystery solved — she rents a lot of her clothing!