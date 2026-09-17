Miley Cyrus Reveals Emotional Last Conversation With Godmother Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus is carrying one final conversation with her godmother Dolly Parton into the next chapter of her life and music. Miley, 33, reflected on their last talk during a Thursday, September 17, appearance on Apple Music’s “The Zane Lowe Show“.

Dolly, who died at 80 on August 25 following a brief battle with cancer, spent that conversation hearing about Miley’s new album, “Bass Persuades,” which arrives Friday, September 18.

What Did Miley Cyrus Say About Her Last Conversation With Dolly Parton?

The Grammy winner admitted the memory is still hard to revisit. “I’m just trying to keep myself together, but the time that we talked, which was the last time we would talk, it was actually me telling her about this record because even though we are so different, that’s what made us so perfect for each other,” Miley said.

Those differences, she explained, were part of what made their bond work.

Getty Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus

“She is known for, like, the fake, the hair, the makeup and the show of it. But there’s a part of her that I think is what everyone gravitates toward is how real she is and how authentic she is,” The “Flowers” said.

What Did Dolly Parton Teach Miley Cyrus?

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Miley said Dolly showed her that creating a larger-than-life stage identity did not mean sacrificing authenticity.

The former “Hannah Montana” star recalled learning that she could “have a persona and still be who you are.”

“Sometimes I call what I do drag because the way that I present myself is just someone that is so different from the person that feeds the tortoise every morning,” Miley explained.

That balance became especially important as she learned to accept how emotional she could become while performing.

What Advice Did Dolly Parton Give Miley About Performing?

Getty Dolly Parton

Miley recalled Dolly questioning why she cried during performances of songs including “End of the World.”

When Miley explained that the song made her think about losing her mother, Dolly offered typically practical advice. “Music is escapism. Let them cry. You need to get through it,” Miley recalled Dolly telling her.

Miley ultimately chose not to hide that emotional side of herself. “And I was like, ‘I know, but this is who I am,’ and she loved me for it,” she said.

She also joked that Dolly had an uncanny habit of being proven right.

“It’s like how your mom’s always right, and when you’re a kid, you’re like, ‘What does she know?'” Miley said.

“And then as you get older, you’re like … ‘How? Where did this come from? You’re just a normal person. Why do you know everything?’ Dolly was just always right about stuff.”

How Did Miley Cyrus Honor Dolly Parton After Her Death?

Dolly died in Nashville on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, as confirmed by People. Her death prompted tributes from across music and entertainment to the country legend’s songwriting, philanthropy and decades-long influence.

Miley paid tribute the following day, telling fans that many of their most meaningful moments would remain private.

“Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” she wrote.

She added that one of their final conversations had centered on “music and metamorphosis.”

Now, as Miley prepares to release “Bass Persuades,” that last exchange has become part of the story behind the record and another reminder of the relationship she shared with the woman she called Aunt Dolly.