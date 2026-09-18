Fans Go Wild For John Travolta’s Adorable Video With His Pup, Peanut

“Grease” star John Travolta is best known for his impressive cinematic career. This year, he stepped into his directorial debut with “Propeller One-Way Night Coach.” He enjoyed working on the film with his daughter, Ella Bleu.

Though Travolta loves being part of the entertainment world, he’s also incredibly passionate about his hobbies and interests. He’s an avid aviation enthusiast and even piloted his own plane to the Cannes Film Festival this year. But he’s also a huge animal lover.

In a new Instagram clip, the 72-year-old shared a sweet moment between himself and his little dog, Peanut.

John Travolta Proves He’s a Dog Lover

Being an animal lover is a big green flag for fans. John Travolta shared a new video revealing the sweet bond he has with his dog, Peanut.

“Peanut is happy after having a bath,” the actor shared in a new Instagram clip.

“Did we just have a bath? You’re so clean,” Travolta asks the little dog. Peanut replies by excitedly licking his face. The actor laughs, kisses Peanut, then adds that he’s so proud of her.

Instagram users loved the adorable video and had plenty of things to say.

“The best🐾❤️🥰” actress Michelle Pfeiffer replied in the comments.

“I wish I was your dog. So much love for your fur baby! 😍” a fan gleefully chimed in.

“I looove John Travolta! He’s a sweetheart ❤️ and he gets doggy kisses from lil Peanut!” another viewer added.

The Travoltas Adopted Peanut After the 2022 Oscars

PEOPLE reports that John Travolta adopted Peanut in 2022 as a gift for his son, Benjamin. The outlet notes that Peanut and her siblings were found abandoned in a box and subsequently went to a shelter.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis brought Peanut on stage at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022 during a tribute to the late Betty White. The ceremony officials initially wanted a trained dog, but the actress refused.

“It was actually Jamie Lee Curtis who said, ‘No, no, no, we can’t do that. Betty White is known for her compassion for four-legged friends, and she was always a huge advocate of animal rescue. It has to be a rescue animal,’“ Paw Works co-founder Chad Atkins told PEOPLE.

Peanut was the only one of her littermates who hadn’t found a home yet, so she became the perfect candidate for the Betty White tribute.

John Travolta became smitten with Peanut and wanted to adopt her immediately. Atkins delivered Peanut to her forever home the next day. Since then, she’s known nothing but unconditional love and care from the Travoltas.

Peanut has made several appearances on John Travolta’s Instagram page over the years.

“Happy birthday my Ben. Your dad loves you! And so does Peanut!” the actor penned a tribute to his son in 2024. He attached a photo of Peanut showering the teenager with kisses. It’s clear she’s right at home with her humans.

Fans look forward to seeing more sweet content from John Travolta and the rest of the family.