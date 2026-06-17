John Travolta Takes Fans Inside the Cockpit as He Shows off His Impressive Skills as a Pilot

’s love of aviation started when he was a teenager and has continued well into adulthood. Although the actor is a legend in the entertainment industry, he is also a skilled pilot, and he shared this with fans in a video posted on Instagram on Monday, June 15.

John Travolta Takes Fans Flying With Him in New Video

The “Propeller One-Way Night Coach” director begins his video by informing fans that he would be doing his “yearly checkup on the 737” and asks them to wish him luck. The camera then pans to the plane, and footage from the cockpit shows Travolta flying at night. “Yearly check ride on the 737,” he captioned the video.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, with many praising the actor for pursuing something that makes him so happy. “Success opens a lot of doors, but it’s always inspiring to see someone stay connected to the thing they loved long before the success came,” a comment reads. “It’s awesome to see the passion you have for aviation,” another comment states.

Other reactions to the video include, “John, you are extraordinary and so cute, so tender and caring, that we have to admire you so muchhhhh,” “Great Job, I knew you would do an amazing job,” and “You are an amazing multi-dimensional talent.”

John Travolta’s Passion for Aviation

In May, Travolta and his beautiful daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, and the “Grease” star had flown the plane that got them there. He shared a video on Instagram of the eight-hour flight. Fans were impressed with Travolta’s skills, and the post’s comment section was flooded with over 8,000 comments.

The actor has spoken several times about his passion for flight, and he has worked hard to obtain multiple licenses. “He’s had his license for almost 30 years,” Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, told The Telegraph in 2018, Hola! reports. “At our house in Ocala, northern Florida, we have the planes parked out front because we have a runway attached. I never get nervous when John’s piloting because he’s calm in any situation and can handle the pressure. He’s flown us all over the world – Russia, South Africa, Australia, Tahiti, the UK, the U.S. and the Far East.” Preston sadly passed away in July 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Travolta has had many incredible moments in the air, but he has also experienced terrifying encounters, leaving him feeling as though he could die. “I actually experienced a total electrical failure, not in a Vampire, but in a corporate jet over Washington D.C.,” Travolta said in November 2023 while attending the London premiere for the Disney+ short “The Shepherd,” Variety reports. “So when I read [Frederick Forsyth’s book of the same name], it resonated even more because of this experience I had personally had.”

He continued, “I knew what it felt like to absolutely think you’re going to die. I had two good jet engines, but I had no instruments, no electric, nothing. And I thought it was over.”