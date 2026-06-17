Jeremy Clarkson Gives Devastating Health Update

Jeremy Clarkson – the former “Top Gear” and “The Grand Tour” host – has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

The news came in the final episode of the fifth season of “Clarkson’s Farm” on Amazon’s Prime Video, which became available to stream on June 17. The presenter had not previously revealed the health condition prior to the episode airing.

Jeremy Clarkson Reveals ‘Aggressive’ Cancer Diagnosis

The 66-year-old explained his health issues while speaking to both Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, two of his colleagues on the show. The revelation leads to visible shock on the faces of the two regulars, prompting Clarkson to reassure them that he will be fine.

While he didn’t specify what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, he did give some information about the disease. He confirmed that it was an aggressive type and had led to him having part of his prostate removed.

“I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early,” he said.

“I promise I’ll be fine,” he said before adding that he would not be working “for a little while.”

The exact timings of when Clarkson was diagnosed is unclear, but the series was filmed in 2024 and 2025. However, he does confirm he found out in May.

Later, Clarkson can be seen in hospital, where he says “some of the treatment has gone awry.”

“I’m going to be here for a little while,” he says. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. If this is all successful, I’ll see you for season six. And if it isn’t, I won’t. Take care, everyone.”

Before the episode went live, Clarkson took to his personal Instagram account to warn viewers about somber scenes in the upcoming episode. This was seemingly a reference to the cancer news he shared with his co-workers on screen.

“Ordinarily, we try to keep the show charming and cheerful but [the final two episodes] are none of those things really. They’re a difficult watch, they’re really really difficult.

Clarkson Has Faced Other Recent Health Scares

The news about Clarkson’s cancer diagnosis arrives just over two years after he underwent heart surgery as a result of a “sudden deterioration” in his condition. At the time, Clarkson told The Sunday Times that when he was admitted to hospital after feeling unwell, doctors had told him that he was possibly just days away from a catastrophic event.

“It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way,” he said in the newspaper interview.

In a separate column with tabloid newspaper The Sun, the host explained that he had been forced to make lifestyle changes in order to lead a healthier life following treatment. While admitting that the surgery itself was not particularly scary, he admitted “what is scary though is what came afterwards – the advice on how I must live my life from now on”.

“I am not allowed to have fun anymore” and that his doctor told him “a lot” of the work he does “will have to go.” He went on to add, “I’ve had a week now to live in the new regime and it’s horrific.”

He said, “If I didn’t work, I’d just sit at home all day, rotting. The worst problem though is diet. To cut my alarmingly high levels of cholesterol, I need to cut out, completely, ­everything I like eating. Bacon, sausages, beef, lamb, pork, butter, chips, proper milk, Cadbury’s fruit and nut bars and the interesting bit in an egg.