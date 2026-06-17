Cameron Diaz, 53, Shares First Social Media Post Since Welcoming Third Baby — ‘Big News, Simply Put’

Cameron Diaz, 53, is surely busy these days being a mom to a trio of little ones after welcoming her third baby into the world with her husband, Benji Madden. That’s why it’s not terribly surprising to note that she hasn’t been very active on social media lately.

Granted, that’s now changed thanks to the fact that she’s just made her first post since the new family member arrived, and it includes some “big news” from the star.

Cameron’s Signature Enthusiasm Will Surely Charm You

Diaz took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, to share a video of herself giving fans an update about her wine brand, Avaline. The Daily Mail notes that “the star shared a playful skit as she plugged her wine in US supermarkets.”

“Big news, simply put,” reads the caption of the post. “Avaline is now available nationwide — Target, Whole Foods, Kroger, Ralphs, and more. Organic wine that’s easy to find, wherever you shop.”

“Shop your favorites like: Rosé, White Blend, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Cabernet,” the caption adds. “Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you.”

Getty Cameron Diaz

In the video, Diaz can be seen “[s]itting on a sofa with a black shirt on,” as “she pretend[s] to read a request that said: ‘Film a social media video for maximum cut-through incorporating state-of-the-art special effects in a bold directional vision that would redefine the wine industry and change lives,'” the Mail explains.

At that point, Diaz tells the person offscreen, “That’s like a really bold objective… Are we going to achieve that?”

“We thought it would be really great if you did it while skydiving,” answers someone who can’t be seen.

Diaz responds by saying, “Umm well, yeah, I’m pretty sure that I can just make it a little simple, let’s see.”

She then adds, “Hey everyone, our full line is at Kroger, Whole Foods and Target, so go and get it.”

“How’s that?” she asks the unseen person.

They tell her, “Life-changing.”

“It is life-changing, go and get it,” Diaz yells enthusiastically.

What Kind of Wine Does Cameron’s Brand Offer?

Founded by Diaz along with Katherine Power, their “journey to start Avaline began with a personal desire for wines with fewer, better ingredients and greater transparency,” according to the brand’s website. “Their mission is to champion a new standard for what goes into your glass, starting with wine.”

“Avaline (pronounced /ah-vah-leene/) is a company founded on raising the standard of what goes into your glass. Avaline makes clean, delicious wines with organic grapes,” the website also notes. “Transparently produced, full of natural goodness, free of unnecessary extras. Avaline was founded in 2018 and officially launched in July of 2020 with a range of clean delicious wines for your everyday.”

When it comes to the available wines, there’s the “everyday, easy White. Dry with a touch of citrus and a crisp, fresh finish that you’ll reach for again and again.” That’s not to mention “[a] beautifully approachable Red blend with hints of cherry and a touch of spice.”

“A light, fresh Rosé from Provence, France with notes of melon and zest” might be your preference, or perhaps you’d be interested in the “crisp, refreshing Sauvignon Blanc with notes of ripe citrus and rose petals.” Of course, we can’t overlook the “light-bodied Pinot Noir with delicious notes of wild raspberry and cherry.”

There’s also a Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Beaujolais, Pinot Grigio, Prosecco and more.