‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Shares Major Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is sharing a hopeful update in her cancer journey.

The “Jersey Shore” star, 38, revealed she currently has no evidence of disease seven months after being diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer.

Snooki Is Cancer Free

Polizzi recently spoke with PEOPLE about her recovery following a hysterectomy on July 31, saying she is grateful to be on the other side of the experience.

“As of right now, I am cancer-free,” she shares. “They got everything out. So I’m definitely happy that I did it.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said her journey began after she delayed getting a Pap smear for an extended period.

Once she finally went to the doctor, she said she found herself undergoing a series of procedures before ultimately having the hysterectomy.

“I avoided getting my pap smear for a long time,” she explains. “And once I finally went to the doctors, I feel like it’s just been week after week of doing a procedure, then another procedure, and then a hysterectomy. So it’s been a journey and a long road, but I’m happy that I’m on the other side of it and everything is going good.”

Although Polizzi is celebrating the positive update, she acknowledged that she is still recovering from surgery and is learning to slow down.

“I’m trying to listen to my body and give my body grace and not go crazy. There’s days where I do too much and then I just feel exhausted and I start getting pains,” she admits. “But other than that, I’m finally starting to feel better. I feel like I’m almost getting back to myself.”

Polizzi said her doctors have also told her there is a possibility the cancer could return. Because of that, she will need to stay on top of regular monitoring, including Pap smears every three months.

The experience has also changed how the Snooki Shop owner approaches her overall health.

“Getting a cancer diagnosis is very terrifying and scary. So, I just want my body to be as healthy as it can be,” she continues. “I feel like I’m eating better, working out, obviously staying on top of my appointments. I’m just not avoiding anything and just trying to be the best version of myself.”

She Has Been Open About Her Cancer Journey

Polizzi has been open with fans about her recovery since undergoing the hysterectomy.

In August, she shared a video filmed from her hospital bed shortly after the procedure. The reality star smiled and gave a thumbs-up while adding the message, “We did it Joe. Hysterectomy✅.”

She also found a way to inject some humor into her recovery, sharing a photo of her first meal after surgery: curly fries covered in ketchup.

Polizzi later offered a more detailed look at the experience in a TikTok video. Before heading into the operating room, she documented the beginning of her surgery day, including her parents driving her to the hospital.

The video also showed Polizzi receiving what she described as “warm hugs” from her children before leaving home.

Now, with the surgery behind her, Polizzi is focused on continuing her recovery and staying proactive about her health. While she still has monitoring ahead, she says she is finally beginning to feel like herself again.