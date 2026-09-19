Highly Rated Action Series Canceled After 1 Season

Amazon’s Prime Video has become one of the most popular streaming services, with several new shows premiering each year. However, one of its biggest hits, “Rode Or Die,” has been canceled after only one season. The popular show stars Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer. The now-canceled series premiered in July 2026.

Deadline reported on September 19 that Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service had decided not to renew “Ride Or Die” for a second season. However, Paramount Television Studios, the company behind the series, is planning to shop it around to other networks.

Per the report, this news has taken everyone by storm given how popular “Ride Or Die” became following its premiere.

Prime Video’s ‘Ride Or Die’ Has Solid Reviews

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As mentioned, Prime Video premiered “Ride Or Die,” starring Waddingham and Spencer, in July 2026, with both ladies promoting the series with several high-profile television appearances. The show quickly became critically acclaimed, with both critics and audiences offering positive reviews.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Ride Or Die” currently holds a 96% from critics. Audiences gave the now-canceled show an 85% positive rating.

Regarding reviews, the SSG Syndicate said, “Obviously inspired by ‘Thelma & Louise,’ this female-focused action-adventure is an engaging, escapist buddy/caper comedy with intertwined WOACs – women of a certain age.”

JoBlo’s Movie Network said, “It is clear that there is potential beyond the same male-oriented espionage fare, and Ride or Die does a good job of keeping the series enjoyable regardless of demographics.”

The Australian wrote, “Getting an obvious laugh is one thing; it is much harder to do what these actors do – draw humour from the characters themselves, without ever making those characters seem as if they are trying to be funny.”

A critic from The Spectator reviewed the show. They said, “[Ride or Die] is done with such shamelessly garish brio that only the most committed of spoilsports would allow themselves to be distracted by such things as implausibility and ludicrousness.”

Lastly, Financial Times reviewed “Ride Or Die,” stating, “Ride or Die is very efficient in terms of its own hit list: bouncy, well-acted and entertaining, the show doesn’t transcend its assorted genres but instead happily plays with them.”

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham Have Discussed The Show

Getty Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer

As mentioned, both Waddingham and Spencer promoted “Ride Or Die” with a series of high-profile interviews. One such interview was with PEOPLE in July 2026.

During it, Spencer revealed that she became engrossed in the series early on, saying she fell for Tessa Coats’ pitch. According to her, “I did the thing you’re not supposed to do, I got married on the first date.”

Spencer continued, “It was such an amazing pitch. I’ve heard hundreds of pitches throughout my career and none like that one. It just had you spellbound, on the edge of your seat. I loved that it was centered around two women — two women of a certain age, two brilliant, highly capable women — doing action and comedy. And the show had a lot of heart.”

She added, “As soon as she finished giving the pitch, I said, ‘Well, my agents are going to be upset, but I’m in.'” Waddingham added, “I’m laughing because it was exactly the same thing with me.”