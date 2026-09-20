Emma Roberts Reveals Intimate Details and 5-Year-Old Son’s Unexpected Role at Her ‘Magical Wedding’

Emma Roberts had a dream wedding. The actress opened up about her big day on the “Sibling Revelry” podcast. Roberts, 35, married actor Cody John on July 25, 2026, at John’s family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho. She was happy to share intimate details involving the event in the interview, also revealing the special role her son played. Roberts is mother to 5-year-old Rhodes with actor Garret Hedlund. Her happiness with her nuptials also led her to gush about married life and the place she is in at the moment.

Emma’s wedding was also surrounded by speculation about the attendees. The actress talked about the large guest list, but there was the notable exclusion of her father, Eric Roberts. The latter did release a statement acknowledging his absence, which adds another layer to the big day.

Emma Roberts’ 5-Year-Old Son Walked Her Down The Aisle

Emma Roberts’ wedding to Cody John was held at her husband’s family estate. The pair first met at a blind date in May 2022. After a four-year relationship, they made things official in front of over 200 guests. High-profile names include Emma’s aunt Julia Roberts and her “American Horror Story” co-star Sarah Paulson.

During her interview on the “Sibling Revelry” podcast, Roberts talked about how special the day was to her. The role her son played meant most to the actress, who was excited to be part of her mother’s wedding ceremony. Roberts felt it capped off a day that she felt was among the best days of her life.

“It was so magical, and my son walked me down the aisle,” she said on the podcast. “That was, like, so cute and so sweet. He was so excited.”

The actress opened up on how she feels at peace during the current stage of her life. The wedding lived up to her expectations, which she referred to as the “time of our lives. Roberts also said that she has “never felt better, more settled, or happier.”

Emma Roberts’ Father Eric Was A Notable Exclusion

The event was also covered by Vogue, which released pictures of Emma Roberts and Cody John at the ceremony. Other photos included Roberts embracing her aunt, the guests in attendance, and the actress walking hand in hand with her son.

“We wanted a bunch of people there to celebrate and our parents wanted to invite people, we wanted to invite people, and I didn’t want to be that bride that was rigid with the guest list,” she said on the . “Granted, we didn’t give guests to everyone, but we didn’t want to be too rigid.”

Although Emma mentioned both she and John’s parents were in attendance, her father actually skipped the ceremony. Eric Roberts released a statement to Us Weeky acknowledging his absence. The 70-year-old actor said that he is happy for Emma “to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.” Eric also reaffirmed his love for her in the same statement.

Emma was born to Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham in 1991. Her parents split up shortly after her birth and Eric married Eliza Garrett in 1992. While Emma has had a close relationship with her aunt Julia, her relationship with her father has remained estranged.