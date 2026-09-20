Simon Cowell Pulls Out Of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Filming Amid Recovery

Simon Cowell is taking more time away from television as he continues his recovery. The longtime talent-show judge has reportedly pulled out of upcoming filming for “Britain’s Got Talent.”

The development comes after Cowell also stepped away from “America’s Got Talent” during its live shows. His absence has stretched across several weeks, with the Season 21 finale now mere days away.

However, “BGT” producers are reportedly making changes that could still allow Cowell to participate later. The show is preparing for its 20th season, with filming expected to continue into the new year.

Simon Cowell Will Miss Upcoming “Britain’s Got Talent” Auditions

Getty Simon Cowell.

Cowell will not take part in the first “Britain’s Got Talent” auditions in Blackpool next month. According to an exclusive report from The Sun, he needs additional time to recover following his recent back surgery.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI are still expected to appear on the judging panel. However, the show is reportedly looking for a guest judge to take Cowell’s place temporarily. Producers are said to be considering a male comedian for the role.

The production schedule could also change significantly. Fremantle is reportedly planning to move around half of the show’s six filming days at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens to January. That could give Cowell enough time to return and take part in some of the auditions.

A source told the outlet that Cowell was “gutted to be missing the auditions.” However, the source added that resting and making a full recovery remained the top priority. The insider also described his procedure as routine and confirmed that it went well.

Cowell’s absence comes as “BGT” prepares for an important milestone. ITV has confirmed that the upcoming installment will be the show’s 20th series, with applications currently open for performers hoping to audition.

Cowell Has Already Missed Several Weeks Of ‘AGT’

NBC Simon Cowell for “America’s Got Talent” Season 20, Episode 20

The “Britain’s Got Talent” development follows Cowell’s extended absence from sister show, “America’s Got Talent.” He stepped away from the NBC competition during the live portion of Season 21 for a planned procedure related to his back.

Howie Mandel later offered an encouraging update. Speaking with E! News shortly after Cowell underwent the procedure, Mandel said he had heard the surgery was successful and that “everything’s OK.”

Cowell’s absence forced “AGT” to make temporary changes to its judging panel. Kenan Thompson returned to the show as a guest judge for one of the quarterfinal rounds. Former judge Heidi Klum also returned to fill Cowell’s seat during another live show.

The rest of the “AGT” team has continued without him, but they have made it clear that his absence is noticeable. Terry Crews recently described the empty spot on the panel as a “big space.” Mandel also admitted that the show does not feel the same without Cowell.

Crews said the team is focused on keeping the show running while Cowell recovers. He also made it clear that he would rather see Cowell return “when it’s right.”

Simon Cowell’s ‘AGT’ Finale Return Is Still Unclear

Getty Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell

The timing of the latest news raises another question about Cowell’s TV schedule. “America’s Got Talent” is preparing for its two-part Season 21 finale on September 22 and 23, but Cowell has not yet been confirmed for either episode.

His fellow judges apparently do not know much more than the viewers. When TV Insider asked about Cowell’s finale plans, Mandel recently said he had “no updates to share.” He added that he wanted his longtime colleague to make a quick recovery.

Crews was equally uncertain. He acknowledged that Cowell suddenly returning for the finale would create an exciting moment. However, the host stressed that the team could continue if Cowell needed more time away.

For now, there is still a possibility that Cowell could make an appearance during the “AGT” finale, although neither NBC nor Cowell has confirmed that will happen.