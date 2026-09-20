Carrot Top’s Lawyer Makes Shocking Claim About What Happened Before His Hospitalization

New details have emerged about a legal dispute involving Carrot Top in the weeks before the comedian was hospitalized in Las Vegas.

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, remains hospitalized after an incident on September 18. As EntertainmentNow previously reported, his representative said the comedian was receiving care and support while surrounded by those closest to him.

Now, a court filing is drawing attention to a separate dispute that was unfolding before his hospitalization.

According to TMZ, Thompson’s legal team claims singer Brian Evans threatened to place a sexually explicit recording involving the comedian into a public court docket unless Evans received $500,000 to settle his claims.

Evans has disputed that characterization, maintaining that his correspondence was not a threat.

Carrot Top’s $500,000 Claim Centers on a Court Filing

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 06: Comedian Carrot Top attends the grand opening party for Dsquared2 at The Shops at Crystals on April 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Carrot Top’s $500,000 claim stems from correspondence included as exhibits in a September 3 filing obtained by TMZ. According to the outlet, Evans presented what he described as two possible paths in an email to Thompson’s attorney.

One involved receiving $500,000 in “immediately available funds” in exchange for resolving his claims against Thompson. Otherwise, Evans said he would proceed with a motion as his next filing. Evans also addressed the possibility that media outlets could report on material contained in a public court docket.

“Given the existing posture of the case and the coverage already in print, I expect the press will report the motion and will use its own imagination about what the USB is,” he wrote, according to TMZ.

Evans expressly denied that he was making a threat, adding, “That is a foreseeable fact about third-party reporting of a public docket.” Thompson’s attorneys interpreted the correspondence very differently.

Carrot Top’s Legal Team Calls the Communication a ‘Malicious Threat’

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 06: Comedian Carrot Top attends the 10th anniversary celebration of his residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on December 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In their response, Thompson’s lawyers rejected the idea that the exchange amounted to ordinary settlement negotiations. “This is not settlement communication,” his legal team wrote, according to TMZ.

The attorneys characterized it as a “malicious threat” intended to expose Thompson to disgrace and accused Evans of attempting to obtain money “under the guise of litigation conduct.” Evans has pushed back against that characterization.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Evans said he had never threatened to publish a video in exchange for a settlement and argued that the situation was “not the black and white story portrayed.”

Carrot Top’s legal dispute has involved previous court proceedings between Evans and Thompson. Federal court records show that Evans filed a case against Thompson in Florida on July 8. On August 6, Evans filed a notice voluntarily dismissing that action without prejudice, and the court subsequently closed the case.

Carrot Top’s Representative Addresses the Dispute and His Recovery

Thompson’s representative, Jami Schlicher, has also responded to the latest claims. In a statement to TMZ, Schlicher pointed to previous court findings concerning Evans’ litigation history, saying a federal court had described some of his filings as “serial” and “spurious” and had declared him a “vexatious litigant.”

Schlicher then turned attention back to Thompson’s condition. “Mr. Thompson is currently recovering, surrounded by his family and those closest to him,” the representative said. “His focus is on his health and recovery, and we ask that his privacy be respected at this time.”

Thompson’s hospitalization had already resulted in the cancellation of his scheduled Friday performance at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. His Saturday performance was subsequently canceled as he remained hospitalized.

The latest court documents provide new context about a dispute occurring in the weeks leading up to Thompson’s hospitalization. Still, the two sides sharply disagree over how the $500,000 correspondence should be characterized.

For now, Thompson’s representatives say the comedian’s attention remains on his recovery while his family continues to ask for privacy.