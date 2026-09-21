Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Looks Incredible in Pink Bikini on Return to Los Angeles With Billy Ray Cyrus

Beautiful British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has stunned her fans with a gorgeous shot of herself in a tiny pink bikini upon her return to Los Angeles.

Hurley, 61, has made the move back to California — where she spent the fledgling years of her career attempting to break America in the early 1990s — to film the for season 2 of Peacock’s hugely-popular comedy-drama series “The ‘Burbs,” which is based on the 1989 dark comedy movie of the same name.

The gorgeous star is there with her boyfriend, singer-songwriter, actor, and country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, 65, with whom she has been in a confirmed romantic relationship since April 2025 (per People).

She took to social media to post a picture of herself and Cyrus, along with her stunning bikini shot, for her fans and followers, as she returns to the City of Angels.

‘I Love Being Back Here Again,’ Says Elizabeth Hurley of L.A.

Elizabeth Hurley shared some photographs of her return to Los Angeles with the 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of two images. The first sexy snap shows Hurley lounging in the sun, wearing shades, an unbuttoned pink shirt or dress, and a little pink bikini. In the second shot, she shares a romantic kiss with Billy Ray Cyrus as the sun sets behind the loved-up couple.

She looks fabulous in both images and the couple look incredibly happy together in the second one.

Hurley’s caption on her post reads, “I spent my salad days in Los Angeles and I love being back here again ❤️ #CaliforniaDreamin #TheBurbs 🎬.” The The Mamas & the Papas’ 1965 sunshine pop hit “California Dreamin'” appropriately plays over it.

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Hurley’s Fans Love Seeing Her So Happy

Getty Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The comments section of Elizabeth Hurley’s return to Los Angeles post is full of lovely messages from her fans and followers. They include a few from some familiar faces.

Hurley’s son, the actor and model Damian Hurley, commented, “Love 🌙 🐆 🤎 🐾.”

Model, actress, and television host Heidi Klum wrote, “Wow what a beautiful picture of the two of you. 😍”

British fashion and beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall simply left two heart emojis, posting “❤️❤️.”

“God was in a really good mood the day he made you ❤️,” noted one of Hurley’s followers.

Another follower said, “U two are the cutest together! 💕”

Someone else wrote, “OMG, you look stunning—as always—and I love seeing how happy you are with Billy. Enjoy the time; love you!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “❤️❤️❤️ I love that you and BRC are so together. Live your life to the fullest. ❤️❤️❤️”

Hurley hasn’t acted much lately. Her only 2026 credit has been a voice role in the Tubi adult animated dark comedy television series “Breaking Bear.”

Her upcoming role as Beverly Fisher in season 2 of the aforementioned “The ‘Burbs” is her only confirmed project.

We look forward to seeing her in action on the show.

Elizabeth Hurley’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.