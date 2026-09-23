Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys Bring Star Power to Vogue World: Milano

Fashion, music and Hollywood collided in the heart of Milan as Vogue World returned for its fifth annual production on Sept. 22. Held inside Milan’s iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II during Fashion Week, Vogue World: Milano brought some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports and fashion together for a runway spectacle centered on Italian craftsmanship and innovation.

Since launching in New York City in 2022, Vogue World has traveled to London, Paris and Los Angeles, transforming each production into a celebration of the city’s culture and creative industries. This year, the spotlight turned to Italy, with celebrities taking over the runway alongside some of fashion’s biggest names. The star studded guest list included Heidi Klum, Ciara, Naomi Watts, Dakota Johnson, Pamela Anderson, and Ed Westwick.

Getty Heidi Klum and Ciara attend Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

The show was divided into four acts, beginning with “The Artisanal Revolution,” which kicked off with Gigi Hadid. The supermodel opened the first act in a dramatic printed ballgown before the celebrity-filled runway quickly picked up speed.

Getty Gigi Hadid walks the runway during Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

J Balvin followed in a pink printed suit with a metallic sheen, bringing his signature flair to the Milan runway. Celebrity appearances continued throughout the show, with familiar faces taking on unexpected runway roles and proving that Vogue World is as much about entertainment as it is about fashion.

Getty J Balvin walks the runway during Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and More Take Over the Runway



The second act, “The Industrial Revolution,” brought actor Matthew McConaughey’s 18-year-old son, Levi McConaughey, to the runway, where he showed off his dance moves in a gray suit. Actor Sam Claflin also joined the lineup, while actress Adria Arjona made her way down the runway, passing boyfriend Jason Momoa, who watched from the front row.

Getty MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Naomi Watts, Ciara and Jason Momoa attend Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

Then came “Made in Italy,” one of the evening’s most star-studded moments. Cardi B immediately commanded attention in a Spring 2018 Versace dress featuring pop-art interpretations of past magazine covers. She completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, adding another bold moment to an already packed runway.

Getty Cardi B walks the runway during Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka represented Gucci, while “Bridgerton” actress Simone Ashley also appeared during the segment. But the act soon shifted from fashion to a full-scale performance when Jennifer Lopez took the stage.

Getty Jennifer Lopez walks the runway during Vogue World: Milano 2026 at on in Milan, Italy.

Lopez performed choreography while wearing a romantic black, embellished Dolce & Gabbana 2025 Alta Moda Roma gown. She paired the dramatic dress with jewelry from the fashion house and slingback stilettos, creating one of the evening’s most glamorous moments.

The fourth act, “The Age of Intelligence,” brought a completely different energy. Machine Gun Kelly appeared in an orange Byblos jumpsuit and Camper shoes, showing off his blackout tattoo as he moved down the runway. His slicked-back blonde hair completed the futuristic look, while dancing robots added an unexpected twist to the presentation.

Getty Machine Gun Kelly walks the runway during Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

Alicia Keys Closes Vogue World With a Showstopping Performance



Alicia Keys brought Vogue World: Milano to its finale, closing the production with a performance of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.”

Keys’ look was just as memorable as her performance. According to Vogue, her ensemble was created by Francesco Risso and Alex Sossah’s Bureau of Imagination using satin, chiffon, georgette and crêpe de Chine, with thread and beads sewn throughout the design.

Getty Alicia Keys performs during Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

As Keys performed, actress Madelaine Petsch walked the runway in an all-white look, creating a striking final fashion moment against the performance’s energy.

Getty Madelaine Petsch walks the runway during Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

For Vogue, the Milan production also marked another chapter in the event’s growing international journey. Vogue World will travel to San Francisco next year, continuing a tradition that has taken the production from New York to some of the world’s biggest fashion capitals.

Getty Stefano Gabbana, Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez and Domenico Dolce attend Vogue World: Milano 2026 in Milan, Italy.

“This extraordinary event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate with a global audience the timeless story of Made in Italy, a story of genius and craftsmanship,” Vogue Italia’s head of editorial content, Francesca Ragazzi, said in a statement, per Vogue. “It feels particularly meaningful to do so at this moment in time, in the era of artificial intelligence.”

With its mix of fashion, celebrity appearances, live music and theatrical performances, Vogue World: Milano once again turned a fashion show into a full-scale entertainment event, this time with Milan providing the backdrop.