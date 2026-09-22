Kaia Gerber Taking Brother Presley’s Passing ‘Very, Very Hard’ After Losing Her ‘Best Friend’

Model-actress Kaia Gerber is grieving the loss of her older brother, Presley Gerber, with a family source saying the two were extraordinarily close.

Kaia, 25, is taking Presley’s death “very, very hard,” an insider told Page Six on Tuesday, September 22. “They were way more than brother and sister,” the source said. “She is heartbroken. They were like best friends.”

Presley, 27, died Sunday, September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. His official cause and manner of death remain undetermined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy, with additional testing still pending.

How Close Were Kaia and Presley Gerber?

The brother and sister grew up together in Malibu as the only children of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. “Kaia and Presley were insanely close,” the source told Page Six, adding, “I don’t know how she’s going to go on without him.”

Their relationship remained close as both followed their mother into modeling. Presley even had Kaia’s name tattooed on his arm in 2018.

Crawford, 60, spoke proudly about that relationship just months before Presley’s death.

“Nothing makes, I think, a parent prouder than when your kids like each other and love each other,” she told People in May.

What Did Kaia Gerber Say About Her Brother Before His Death?

Kaia spoke candidly about Presley while appearing on Vogue‘s September 2026 cover. The model and actress described her brother as the “greatest teacher” and discussed what she had learned from watching him publicly address addiction and his mental health.

Presley had increasingly shared parts of his recovery with followers, including through his “Mental Health Mondays” posts.

Kaia said his willingness to be open showed her “there’s only so much you can hide from the world.”

Presley had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and mental health, including his dependence on prescription medication and treatment for panic attacks.

In March, he told followers he was facing what he “had been running from” while receiving treatment at a wellness clinic in Mexico.

How Did Presley Gerber’s Struggles Affect His Family?

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Kaia also reflected on how her brother’s difficult periods shaped her own place within the family.

“When something like that happens … it kind of levels everyone,” she told Vogue. “I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help.”

“It felt like too much to have two children who were needing,” she added.

Presley had spoken publicly about depression, panic attacks, addiction treatment and his desire to use his experiences to help other people facing similar struggles.

Has Kaia Gerber Spoken Since Presley’s Death?

Kaia has not issued an individual statement about her brother’s death. A family representative previously asked for “privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”, as per a statement shared with TMZ.

Crawford, Rande and Kaia have otherwise remained publicly quiet as they grieve. The medical examiner has said Presley’s official cause of death remains deferred while further testing is completed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use, call or text 988 or contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).