‘Summer House’ Star Lexi Wood Breaks Silence on Presley Gerber’s Passing With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Former “Summer House” star Lexi Wood is speaking out after the tragic passing of her ex-boyfriend, Presley Gerber, who died at the age of 27 on September 20. According to CNN, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber passed away from a suspected overdose while at a rehab facility in California.

Bravo fans knew about Wood’s romance with Presley after a few of her “Summer House” co-stars brought up her romance history on season 9 of the series. The two dated briefly in late 2022, but appeared to remain on good terms.

Presley Gerber’s Former ‘Summer House’ Girlfriend Lexi Wood Breaks Silence on His Passing

“Summer House” star Lexi Wood shared incredibly heartfelt words for her former boyfriend and close friend, Presley Gerber, following news of his passing. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, the model shared a carousel of her favorite photos with Presley, offering fans a glimpse into the close bond they once shared.

A photo showed Wood wrapping her arm around Presley, spending days on the beach, sharing intimate moments on a balcony overlooking the ocean, and sharing a sweet kiss. Wood also shared a post-it note Presley wrote to her: “I’m so proud of you, you’re amazing Lexi. I love you,” it read. She also shared a short clip of the former couple soaked as they walked in the rain in New York City.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to lose someone who was such a meaningful part of my life for so many years. Through every chapter and every version of our relationship, friendship was always at the core of it,” she began her post.

“Everyone who loved Presley and was loved by him knows he was one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people. He loved so deeply, so purely, was incredibly romantic and thoughtful,” she continued.

In her caption, Wood also noted that Presely “fought so hard for his life” and was “open” to sharing his struggles with mental health and substance issues. “I feel so lucky to have shared so many years of friendship, so many memories and so much love with him. He will always hold such a special place in my heart, and we will all miss him forever. 🤍 She ended her touching post.

When Did Lexi Wood & Presley Gerber Date?

Getty Lexi Wood, Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber during the Haute Living Celebrates Cindy Crawford With OMEGA at Nobu Malibu on November 03, 2022 in Malibu, California.

According to People, Lexi Wood and Presley Gerber made their romance official on Instagram in November 2022, with both stars gushing over each other at the time. “Guys I did it! I’ve found the person that makes me the happiest I’ve ever been,” he shared on Instagram, while Wood later posted, “if you didn’t already know, I’m in love.”

However, the two were already seen out together that October, dressing up as “Flintstones” characters while attending a Halloween party hosted by Presley’s famous parents. The former couple was also photographed attending a Haute Living and Omega event for Cindy Crawford in November, where they posed alongside his mom and dad, Rande Gerber.

According to E! News, the pair broke up that December, with a source stating, “They realized very quickly it wasn’t going to be a long-term relationship.”

Wood has a history of dating “nepo babies.” Before dating Presley, she was in a relationship with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, for a little over a year in 2018.