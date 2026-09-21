Presley Gerber’s Dating History Included a Brief Romance With a Bravo Star

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s only son, Presley Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, at the age of 27, according to reports by TMZ. While the cause of his death is still unclear as of this writing, the outlet reported that the model passed away at a California rehab facility. Before his shocking death, Presley had been open about his ongoing struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

Unlike his model sister, Kaia Gerber, Presley kept much of her personal life private. However, Bravo fans are now remembering his short-lived relationship with former “Summer House” star Lexi Wood.

Presley Gerber & ‘Summer House’ Alum Lexi Wood’s Short-Lived Romance

Getty Lexi Wood and Presley Gerber during the Haute Living Celebrates Cindy Crawford With OMEGA at Nobu Malibu on November 03, 2022 in Malibu, California.

When Lexi Wood appeared on season 9 of “Summer House,” the cast was very excited to get to know her, especially upon learning that the model once dated David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, and Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s late son, Presley Gerber.

According to Bravo, “Summer House” stars Paige DeSorbo and former co-star Amanda Batula brought up this tidbit about Wood in episode 3. “She dated Brooklyn Beckham,” DeSorbo told Batula, who added, “And Kaia Gerber’s brother.”

“Good for her,” DeSorbo said. “Exactly,” Batula shared.

Wood and Presley’s relationship became public in October 2022, when the two dressed up as “Flintstones” characters while attending a Casamigos Halloween Party, which was hosted by Presley’s famous parents. According to Just Jared, photos captured them walking hand-in-hand, with Wood dressed as Wilma Flintstone and Presley as Fred Flintstone.

The following month, Wood was on the red carpet with Presley and his parents for Haute Living and Omega. Wood wore a daring black dress with cutouts in the front and a black blazer draped over her shoulders. Presley matched with an all-black ensemble.

Wood Revealed She Was ‘In Love’ With Presley

Getty Lexi Wood, Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber during the Haute Living Celebrates Cindy Crawford With OMEGA at Nobu Malibu on November 03, 2022 in Malibu, California.

According to People, Presley and Wood publicly confirmed their romance in November 2022, with Presley sharing on Instagram, “Guys I did it! I’ve found the person that makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.” Wood followed up his statement by telling her followers that she was “in love.”

The former couple also took part in an Instagram Q&A where they shared even more details surrounding their newfound romance. Wood shared why she and Presley decided it was the right time to announce their relationship: “I always told you guys that when I was in love that I would share it and we’ve arrived. Your girl is in love with this guy.”

Wood also shared that she and Presley were friends at first, but they had an instant attraction. “I have been in love with her since the day I laid eyes on her,” he said. In fact, the former couple even had thoughts on marriage, with Presley stating that it was a “for sure” thing.

Bravo reported that their relationship sadly fizzled out by December 2022. Wood has not commented on the news of his passing.