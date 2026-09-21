‘Heartbroken’ Paris Hilton Pays Sweet Tribute to Presley Gerber: ‘Such a Beautiful Soul’

Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber.

The socialite, 45, was among those who paid tribute following Gerber’s sudden death on Sunday at age 27. Hilton took to her Instagram Stories after the heartbreaking news and shared a sweet photo of herself with Presley set to an acoustic version of Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven.”

“I’m completely heartbroken. I still can’t believe this is real,” Hilton captioned the post. “Presley, you were such a beautiful soul. So sweet, sensitive, kind, and genuine. I cared about you so much, and I’m going to miss you more than words can say.”

Paris Hilton Mourns Tragic Loss of Presley Gerber

Hilton added that she’ll always “cherish the memories” they shared over the years.

“‘You had such a gentle heart, and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel,” the former reality star added.

Hilton continued, “I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you.”

She ended her message with condolences for Gerber’s loved ones. “My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time,” Hilton wrote. “Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever. You will be so deeply missed.”

Presley Gerber’s Desire to Help Others

Getty Cindy Crawford with her children Presley and Kaia, and her husband Rande Gerber, in 2018.

Gerber reportedly passed away Sunday at a rehab facility, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, per TMZ. The outlet also noted that an autopsy has yet to be completed.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a rep for the family confirmed to the outlet.

In February 2023, Gerber opened up about his struggles with mental health, and his desire to help others going through similar experiences.

“It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it,” Gerber said on the Studio 22 podcast. “That is really what I want to do – help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body.”

Gerber continued, “I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

Presley Gerber Opened Up About His Treatment

Play

In one of his final social media posts, Gerber opened up about undergoing psychedelic treatment as part of his recovery from addiction. He shared a video of himself before undergoing an “ibogaine flood dose.”

“Quiet moment before everything changed,” he captioned the post. “I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this.”

Gerber continued, “Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself. We shall see.”