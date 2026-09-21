Cindy Crawford Said She Was ‘So Proud’ of Son Presley 2 Months Before His Passing

In the months before son Presley Gerber’s death, Cindy Crawford made it clear how deeply proud she was of the man he had become.

Presley, 27, died Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by People. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a rep for the Gerber family confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared with TMZ.

No cause of death has been announced, and an autopsy was still pending as of Monday.

What Did Cindy Crawford Say About Presley Gerber Before His Death?

In July, Cindy celebrated Presley’s 27th birthday by sharing childhood photos of her son and a message that now carries added weight.

“I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you,” she wrote. The birthday tribute was shared just two months before his death.

Her support had also been visible earlier in Presley’s recovery journey. After he shared footage related to treatment in March, Cindy called her son a “warrior” and wrote that she was “so proud” of him.

What Did Cindy Crawford Say About Presley and Kaia Gerber?

Getty Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber

Cindy also spoke with People in May about the joy she felt watching Presley and Kaia work together during the family’s campaign for Vuori.

“It was amazing,” she said of spending the day on set with Rande and their children.

When Cindy and Rande, 64, stepped back to watch Presley and Kaia, 25, interact, the supermodel said, “We were so proud.”

“Nothing makes, I think, a parent prouder than when your kids like each other and love each other,” she added.

What Did Kaia Gerber Say About Her Brother Presley?

Getty Rande Gerber, Kaia Jordan Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Presley Walker Gerber

Kaia spoke candidly about her brother in a Vogue interview published in August, discussing how his struggles with addiction affected the entire family.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said.

Kaia also praised Presley’s willingness to speak publicly about difficult parts of his life, calling him an “absolute teacher” within their once intensely private family.

What Had Presley Gerber Said About His Struggles?

Presley had increasingly used his platform to discuss mental health, addiction and recovery.

In a December 2025 Instagram video, he disclosed that he was taking medications including Buprenorphine, Xanax and Valium while dealing with panic attacks, as reported by the New York Post.

He had also explained why speaking publicly mattered to him during a 2023 appearance on the Studio 22 podcast.

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” Presley said.

Cindy’s birthday message would become one of her last public tributes to her only son, capturing both a mother’s pride and the way she said she would always see him: as her “little boy.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use, free and confidential help is available 24/7. Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for treatment referrals, information and recovery resources.