Cindy Crawford’s Cherished Son, Presley Gerber, Has Passed Away at 27

Cindy Crawford‘s dear son, 27-year-old Presley Gerber, has passed away, TMZ reported on the night of Sunday, September 20. The cause and circumstances are currently unclear, but it is known that he died inside a California rehab facility. He was a model who worked with major brands and fashion houses including Celine, Tommy Hilfiger, Pepsi, Moschino, and many more.

Presley is seen in the photo below attending an event with Cindy and his father Rande Gerber in March 2024.

He was previously open about his ongoing struggles with his mental health, a topic about which he frequently spoke on his Instagram page.

His famous mother Cindy is best known as a supermodel who burst onto the scene in the mid-80s. She went on to become a successful entrepreneur and appeared in 2022 on an episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU.”

Getty Cindy Crawford attends an event with her husband Rande Gerber and their son Presley in 2024.

The TMZ report says they got the news of Presley’s death from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who revealed he died on Sunday at a rehab facility. The report notes that an autopsy has not yet been completed.

The outlet also says they’ve received a short statement from a rep for the family, which confirmed that Presley passed away earlier today (Sunday) and states, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Presley was Cindy’s firstborn child and only son. He is survived by his sister, 25-year-old model Kaia Gerber. The whole family is seen together in 2018 below.

Getty Cindy Crawford with her children Presley and Kaia, and her husband Rande Gerber, in 2018.

Cindy Crawford’s Son & Daughter Appeared Alongside Her in an Interview Last Year

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Cindy was joined by Presley and Kaia for a “Today Show” appearance in 2025, where the group talked about life in the spotlight.

Kaia revealed she would have wanted to become a model regardless of her mother’s encouragement. “She’s always been my biggest inspiration and hero.”

Presley said the attention his mom received in public was a big memory from his childhood. He reflected on how he’d hear people whisper, “Oh my god that’s Cindy Crawford” when passing by. “I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m pretty sure it is,'” he joked.

Cindy jumped in to talk about how she juggled stardom with motherhood. “The greatest thing is about having kids is you instantly know your priorities. You know it’s always family first.”

After Kaia declared Cindy was “so not a stage mom,” Presley agreed, “Not at all.”

Cindy Crawford Covered Vogue the Year Her Predecessor & Look-Alike Gia Carangi Died

Cindy Crawford symbolically took the torch from Gia Carangi in August 1986, with her first Vogue cover happening to converge with the illness of the “World’s First Supermodel,” who died just 3 months later from AIDS complications.

Gia could be said to have paved the way for Cindy’s modeling success by turning the tide after a long era of blondes being favored by the fashion world. In fact, Cindy was often nicknamed “Baby Gia” when she first hit the scene, with photographers clamoring to work with her as they were desperate to replicate Gia’s striking covers after her decline and disappearance from the industry.