Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Opened Up About Treatment in One of His Final Instagram Posts

Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, shared a deeply personal look into his treatment. The 27-year-old passed away on September 20. His second-to-last Instagram post saw Gerber open up about how “terrified” he was at one point. The son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, news of his passing shocked the entertainment industry.

Presley had also worked as a model in his own right, but substance use issues had plagued him in his final years. The September issue of Vogue, published in August, also featured Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber addressing Presley’s situation.

Presley had offered a deeper look at his treatment in a March Instagram post. The former model had talked about “praying it’s the last time” he had to return to his medication. He had also offered an optimistic outlook on his experience.

Presley Gerber Talked About The ‘Pre-Ibogaine Flood Dose’ On Instagram

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Presley Gerber’s March Instagram post features him standing on a lawn accompanied by another person conducting what appears to be a pre-ritual. Stanford Magazine classified Ibogaine as a “plant-based psychoactive…when combined with magnesium to protect the heart, safely and effectively reduces PTSD, anxiety and depression.” It also says it comes from the root bark of the Central West African shrub Tabernanthe iboga.

Gerber’s caption states he was “absolutely terrified,” but was aware of what he was getting into. He also spoke of the trust he had in the process and that “something bigger than me” was guiding it. The former model did voice some nervousness as well, saying he was “praying” it was the last time he had to be there. However, he also said he was grateful for the “incredible, caring, kind” team and had many friends during his stay.

Presley’s mother, Cindy Crawford, showed her love and support on the post. The supermodel called her son a “warrior” for being open about his journey. His sister also said she was “proud” of her brother. Gerber was also supported by a number of other friends and family members voicing similar sentiments.

Presley Gerber And His Family Were Open About His Issues

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In the September edition of Vogue, Presley’s sister, Kaia, talked about the effect her brother’s issues had on the family. The 25-year-old actress called Presley the “human one” in the family who taught the others not to avoid talking about their personal struggles. Kaia also revealed the way she grew to see herself as a result of their dynamic.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” Kaia said to the outlet. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

Presley’s final Instagram post was more optimistic. The 27-year-old was again seen standing on a lawn, this time sporting an all-black outfit. Posted in August, he tagged Vuori Clothing to credit them for the look. The carousel has since been flooded with well-wishers and friends expressing their grief over the young model’s untimely passing.