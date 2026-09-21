Autopsy Leaves More Questions than Answers in the Sudden Passing of Cindy Crawford’s Son, Presley Gerber

The investigation into the sudden death of Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, will continue as his cause of death has been deferred following the completion of his autopsy. A deferred cause of death means the medical examiner cannot immediately make a final determination.

Getty Presley Gerber is seen with his parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his sister Kaia, in 2018.

The 27-year-old, who had followed his mother’s footsteps into the modeling industry, died on Sunday, September 20, in a Los Angeles rehab facility. The next day, TMZ reported an autopsy had been completed after a “suspected overdose.”

The outlet says they learned from sources that Presley had been “living in a luxury rehab facility with several other people,” and that the 911 call from the incident was for suspected OD, with no foul play suspected.

Presley Gerber Dispatch Call Mentions ‘Cardiac Arrest’

On September 21, People reported they’d obtained dispatch audio from an emergency all that dispatched to the Santa Monica, California police for a “cardiac arrest.”

The report says a second dispatch revealed that first responders were responding to “an overdose.” It also notes the Santa Monica police say the investigation is “ongoing” following the inconclusive autopsy results.

The outlet says they obtained a statement from the medical examiner’s office that revealed Presley’s time of death was officially called at 9:45 on Sunday evening by the paramedics who responded to the scene.

As of publishing, Presley’s family members have not publicly reacted to his death, aside from releasing a statement through their rep which said they are “asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Crawford welcomed Presley, her firstborn child, with husband Ande Gerber on July 2, 1999. Kaia Gerber followed on September 3, 2001.

Presley Gerber Discussed Mental Health & Addiction in Several Instagram Videos Before His Death

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Presley had been open about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction in recent years, and discussed these topics in a series on his Instagram which he called “Mental Health Mondays.”

In March 2025, he discussed the topic of “perspective” and how it can change the “energy” that you have on a certain situation.

He also said he liked to focus on “self-talk,” explaining that “the way you talk to yourself in your head, consciously or subconsciously,” is something he focused on.

Presley also spoke about feeling pressure to be on his “A-game all the time” and to always be smiling. He said as he grew older, he got better at accepting his authentic self.

Although he followed his famous mom Cindy Crawford into the modeling world, a choice his 25-year-old sister Kaia also made, he said in a 2025 interview that he never considered Cindy to be a “stage mom” or felt career pressure from her. Kaia echoed that sentiment.

The Vuoroi spokesmodel made a final public appearance this May, while supporting Kaia at the launch party for her RE/DONE collection. The 60-piece capsule collection debuted at New York Fashion Week this month.