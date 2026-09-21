PK Kemsley Seeks Child Support From Dorit as New Financial Details Emerge

The latest development in Dorit and PK Kemsley’s divorce comes with a number that may surprise “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans: $581.

That is how much PK’s accountant reportedly believes Dorit should pay her estranged husband each month in child support as the former couple continues to untangle its finances.

But the relatively small proposed payment is only one piece of a much bigger financial picture.

New court documents obtained by TMZ reportedly put PK’s own monthly income at $107,943, while Dorit’s income was redacted. The filing also offers a closer look at the former couple’s expenses as questions over child and spousal support remain unresolved.

Dorit and PK share two children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10. They announced their separation in May 2024 after nearly nine years of marriage, and Dorit filed for divorce in April 2025.

Now, more than two years after they first went public with their separation, money has become an increasingly visible part of their split.

PK Kemsley’s Reported Income Is Revealed in New Court Documents

According to TMZ’s Sept. 18 report, PK’s accountant calculated that Dorit should pay him $581 per month in child support.

The same documents reportedly list PK’s monthly income at approximately $107,943, putting his annual income at nearly $1.3 million.

Dorit’s monthly income was not visible in the documents obtained by the outlet, making it impossible to draw a direct comparison between the two based on the filing alone.

The documents did, however, shed more light on how money has reportedly been going out.

PK allegedly spent approximately $1.9 million between April 2024 and March 2026. Dorit, meanwhile, reportedly spent $32,000 on family expenses from January through August 2026, along with $435,000 on clothing and jewelry and $56,000 on travel.

The spending figures arrive after finances had already become a source of public disagreement between the estranged spouses.

PK previously accused Dorit of spending nearly $1 million on luxury purchases and travel. Dorit pushed back on that characterization, explaining that designer clothes she purchased for filming were often returned.

Dorit has also pointed to PK’s financial responsibilities. She previously accused him of failing to pay the mortgage on their former $6.5 million Encino home, where she has continued to live with Jagger and Phoenix.

Dorit Kemsley’s Attorney Responds to the Financial Claims

Dorit’s attorney, Ronald Richards, added another set of numbers to the conversation on Sept. 20.

In an Instagram post addressing the case, Richards claimed Dorit earns approximately $2 million per year through endorsements. That would equal roughly $166,000 per month, although that figure comes from Richards and was not disclosed in the court documents detailed by TMZ.

Richards also disputed the idea that the financial evidence supports an award of child or spousal support.

“The evidence in the trial that’s coming up for spousal and child support will show that Dorit is not entitled to spouse or child support,” Richards wrote.

He went on to criticize Dorit’s spending, claiming she spent $435,517 on clothing since the beginning of 2026 and $56,660 on travel. Richards also alleged that Dorit spent $909,000 on wardrobe expenses between February 2024 and February 2026 and more than $2.6 million on expenses for herself from January 2024 through February 2026.

For all of the eye-popping numbers now surfacing around their divorce, the latest filing ultimately brings the focus back to the financial relationship Dorit and PK still share as parents.

The pair may no longer be building a life together, but with two children and questions over support still before the court, separating their finances is proving to be its own complicated chapter.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 16 is currently filming.